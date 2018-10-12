In case you were looking for a brain-dead yet enraging hot mess of an opinion piece to tick you off look no further than this CRAP from the Washington Post by Victoria Bissell Brown.

It’s a real stinker.

Thanks for not raping us, all you ‘good men.’ But it’s not enough, Victoria Bissell Brown writes. https://t.co/dQ5h2U9pUN — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) October 12, 2018

From the Washington Post:

The gender war that has broken out in this country is flooding all our houses. It’s rising on the torrent of memories that every woman has. Those memories have come loose from the attic and the basement where we’ve stashed them. They are floating all around us and there is no place left to store them out of sight. Not just memories of sexual abuse. Memories of being dismissed, disdained, distrusted. Memories of having to endure put-downs at the office, catcalls in the parking lot, barked orders at a dinner party. And, for some reason, the most chilling memory of all, the one Christine Blasey Ford called up and that we all recognized: the laughter. The laughter of men who are bonding with each other by mocking us. When Ford testified under oath that the laughter is the sharpest memory of her high school assault, every woman within the sound of her voice could hear that laughter, had heard that laughter, somewhere, somehow. No man right now understands the flood that is rushing through women’s brains, and only women in the deepest denial have evacuated their minds before the flood could reach them.

Yeah, this was REALLY, REALLY, REALLY, REALLY (did we say really?) stupid. Who does this woman think she is and OMG her poor husband. Imagine if a man wrote about yelling at his wife like this.

Unbelievable.

Verbal abuse is abuse, and gender is irrelevant, Victoria. This was awful.

That's a husband who lives in an abusive relationship — Horst von Horstmann (@Kaboom1776) October 12, 2018

We feel so sorry for him.

"Yet in that roiling moment, screaming at my husband as if he represented every clueless male on the planet (and I every angry woman of 2018), I announced that I hate all men and wish all men were dead." https://t.co/oA9hbwHWlb — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 12, 2018

Ugh, she’s just terrible.

And what a gross face and message to pair with feminism.

What she's describing sounds like abuse and trying to rationalize it. Just waiting to hear the husband "well, she'd had a few drinks, you know, but I shouldn't have provoked her." Why should be sit there and take it? It's just the rantings of a deranged lunatic. — Dapper Bastard (@Dapper_Bastard) October 12, 2018

#VictoriaBissellBrown – Some people don't get the privilege of getting married or growing old with their spouse. — realALpatriot (@realAL_GOP) October 12, 2018

Shameful.

We don’t have any other words … just shameful.

