In case you missed it, some people on the Left are awful.

Per their bio on Twitter, The Indivisible Network is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization that ‘resists’ Trump or something. We’ve read so many horrible tweets about Kavanaugh and his family that at this point most of them just go in one eye and out the other, but this one was especially awful.

Sickening even.

Watch her facial expression. Is it just us or does she look scared of her husband? pic.twitter.com/dETQBoBUM8 — Indivisible Network (@IndivisibleNet) October 13, 2018

This. Is. Foul.

Disgusting.

And call us crazy, but she just watched her husband attacked, smeared, and targeted for weeks and weeks so she MIGHT be a little nervous being in the public after the threats she and her children received but hey … what do we know?

You’re desperation is only matched by your utter stupidity. — ⚾️ Astros Dee ⚾️ (@DeeInHouston) October 14, 2018

‘Rage harpies’ is too kind a phrase for these people.

The comments on this thread …

I'm a psychologist & have extensive background with Intimate Partner Violence field. My opinion from this and other videos is that there is physical violence in this family. Watch the way the little one is monitoring her mom's emotions to know if all is okay. — Carrie (@OneWokeWitch) October 13, 2018

K.

Yeah bc their dad was falsely accused of being a gang rapist and they've all been threatened and mocked. they probably want to be sure their mom's doing okay. You people are psychotic. — KC Davis (@KayCee4TN) October 14, 2018

What she said.

This makes me sick.

He pushes her, grabs her,slaps her on the back like she's one of the guys, or a dog. She continually averts her gaze from him. She looks afraid.

That poor woman knows exactly who Brett Kavanaugh is.

I hope her friends & family stage an intervention for her. — Javelina Blue (@JavelinaBlue) October 13, 2018

Holy Hell.

Certifiable.

You people are truly insane. — Steve Madurski (@SMadurski) October 14, 2018

Truly.

Yes and the way he keeps his hand on her back is him reminding her that he has complete control over her! Ask a psychologist about the body language of both of them. I don't know how republican women allow themselves to be controlled like this! — Mary Adkins (@Marie06211) October 13, 2018

OR it’s reassurance because she’s nervous?

There was some sanity on the thread:

It’s just you. She’s a sweet woman, and it’s a sweet family. And you people are truly despicable for trying to ruin it. Check yourself. — Gary HokieHawk (@grsvt81) October 13, 2018

Looks like a woman traumatized by weeks of Democrat violence, knowing the future is filled with even more irrational violence for her and her family. — John (@milepost9) October 14, 2018

It's just you, idiot. — John Doiron (@jfd1965) October 14, 2018

Stupid and sexist of you — Anna Bordelon (@AnnaBordelon84) October 14, 2018

I am a behavioral specialist and I’m VERY concerned over what I see in this video!!! Kavanaugh is displaying the distinct body language of what we in behavioral science call “Toiletus Erectus,” which in layman’s terms, means he leaves the toilet seat up! It’s disgusting! — artsygirl (@artsygirl20) October 14, 2018

SOMEONE CALL THE EFF BEE EYE!

She looks like someone who isn’t used to all the media scrutiny. Y’all are disgusting and shouldn’t make assumptions like this. — That’s not how this works, Carol (@Brksaj1) October 14, 2018

No, she DOESN'T "look scared of her husband".

She looks like someone who isn't comfortable in front of the camera.

You're SO… pic.twitter.com/j7p6q5390L — Ge🎃rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) October 14, 2018

And they wonder why we don’t BELIEVE them when they spout crap like this?

