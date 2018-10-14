Just when you think the media can’t sink any lower after the debacle they made of covering Kavanaugh, you see them deliberately pushing a misleading story about Trump talking about Robert E. Lee in some strange attempt to make him look like a Klansman.

We know. Everything is stupid.

Judge Jeanine didn’t hold back in her commentary on the media being losers:

Judge Jeanine Pirro to Mainstream Media: 'Keep Up the Antics, You are All Losers' https://t.co/CwMlAyh7aJ pic.twitter.com/S2OGMwJWQN — Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 14, 2018

From Mediaite:

Then, she said this: “So to all those Trump-hating demon rats and the mainstream media, keep up the antics. You’re all losers. Sore losers. Stupid losers, too dumb to even know that you are losing.” To emphasize her point, Pirro then showed a rally clip of Trump saying, “The only reason to vote Democrat is if you’re tired of winning.”

Uh-oh, she said something mean about the media … cue Brian Stelter clutching his pearls:

I always wonder how her colleagues in the Fox newsroom feel about this https://t.co/jN3RsWSJES — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 14, 2018

Brian seems … upset. Shocker.

You're colleagues spent the day tweeting and writing about Trump "praising" Robert E Lee. Completely without context of his larger statement and cutting the video to try to frame it as racist. As a journalist you completely ignored this. You're all Alex Jones. You're activists. — Noone important (@Nooneim06694145) October 14, 2018

All Alex Jones? OUCH.

Heh.

You are a part of the same hypocrisy. Your industry let Fox get away with it for years while setting yourselves up as targets of a class war. It's a class war, it's not a political war. Everything is corrupt. The church, media, govt, universities. Everything. — Dr. Gonzo (@LuciferSam37) October 14, 2018

Even the Left is irritated with the media.

Man you watch FOX a lot!! — patrick (@sr_patrick) October 14, 2018

He REALLY does! True story, Brian watches Fox News way more than this editor does … does that mean he’s had too much Fox News?

