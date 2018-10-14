Kirsten Powers is another one of those people who we can’t figure out what happened to them.

Truly.

Like this tweet … what the Hell?

I don’t think this is an issue of being surprised women think differently. I think it’s about some people being angry and fed up with white women defending and enabling the white patriarchy. https://t.co/3OoJk21MFy — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) October 14, 2018

Our favorite new Twitter is the one where people blame white women for everything. Ok, not really but still.

This was astonishingly bad.

Alternate view: Married women share values & interests with their partners (a pretty good recipe for a successful marriage) and tend to take similar policy views. And just maybe see The Patriarchy™️ as a gobbledygook social construct. You’re welcome. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 14, 2018

So now we not only have the patriarchy but it’s a white patriarchy? How do these progressives keep up with all of this nonsense? Wait, don’t answer that.

This insidiousy stupid, even for Kirsten. — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) October 14, 2018

I see. You’re not upset that woman think differently. You’re just upset that they don’t all think like you. Got it. — Anonymous Finch (@AnonymousFinch) October 14, 2018

MUH WHITE PRIVILEGE has turned into MUH WHITE PATRIARCHY.

Everything is stupid. We know, we say that a lot these days but sweet baby Jeebus.

Oh no the "patriarchy" is ruining our world. I cannot stand this victim mentality. I will not vote for someone who expresses it in any fashion. My husband (a white male) listens to my opinion about political issues. Why do you hate white people? — Civility matters (@dlh8) October 14, 2018

Maybe, or maybe married women don't understand why everyone doesn't just do what they do, since it seems to be successful. As a married white woman, how do you feel? — 1001 Roadbeerian Nights (@MckinleyDHughes) October 14, 2018

Or, some women understand the boogeyman patriarchy idea has just become a way for many to avoid responsibility for their actions and blame some imaginary oppression for their lack of success. 🤭 — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) October 14, 2018

I'm fed up w/ppl characterizing me because I'm a woman that I should feel a certain way. I don't want women sportscasters in locker rooms after football games, I don't think women should have the right to murder their unborn baby and I don't think women are always victims. — ConservatarianLady (@ConservLady1791) October 14, 2018

Bingo.

Who needs patriarchy? My observation is that left-leaning women do a fine job of destroying or attempting to destroy any women who disagree… #waronwomenbywomen — stevemccray (@Buck_McCray) October 14, 2018

I’m so old I remember Kirsten writing a book in 2015 about how the Left is killing free speech. Now she’s all into the intersectional buzzwords meant to delegitimize people you disagree with. — Judgemental Shoelace (@DocKilmer) October 14, 2018

Sad, ain’t it?

No, Kirsten. My “patriarchist” doesn’t own a handmaid. He wouldn’t even know what a handmaid is. He’s good, kind, generous, honest, hardworking, and contributed greatly to the advancement of women in the workplace. Stop slandering men like him. — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) October 14, 2018

‘Nuff said.

Related:

LOL-WOW! We haven’t seen Brian Stelter this triggered in a LONG time (hint, too much Fox News, ha!)

Insane harpy ALERT! Non-profit #Resist org takes their hatred of Kavanaugh and his family to a sickening new low

‘NO ONE is threatened by you, LEAST of all Trump.’ Michael Avenatti picks a fight with S.E. Cupp and it goes BADLY