Kirsten Powers is another one of those people who we can’t figure out what happened to them.
Truly.
Like this tweet … what the Hell?
I don’t think this is an issue of being surprised women think differently.
I think it’s about some people being angry and fed up with white women defending and enabling the white patriarchy. https://t.co/3OoJk21MFy
— Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) October 14, 2018
Our favorite new Twitter is the one where people blame white women for everything. Ok, not really but still.
This was astonishingly bad.
Alternate view: Married women share values & interests with their partners (a pretty good recipe for a successful marriage) and tend to take similar policy views. And just maybe see The Patriarchy™️ as a gobbledygook social construct. You’re welcome.
— Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 14, 2018
So now we not only have the patriarchy but it’s a white patriarchy? How do these progressives keep up with all of this nonsense? Wait, don’t answer that.
This insidiousy stupid, even for Kirsten.
— The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) October 14, 2018
I see. You’re not upset that woman think differently. You’re just upset that they don’t all think like you. Got it.
— Anonymous Finch (@AnonymousFinch) October 14, 2018
'The White Patriarchy' is BS. pic.twitter.com/bhHdvEScjf
— Marie Arf (@schwingcat) October 14, 2018
MUH WHITE PRIVILEGE has turned into MUH WHITE PATRIARCHY.
Everything is stupid. We know, we say that a lot these days but sweet baby Jeebus.
Oh no the "patriarchy" is ruining our world. I cannot stand this victim mentality. I will not vote for someone who expresses it in any fashion. My husband (a white male) listens to my opinion about political issues. Why do you hate white people?
— Civility matters (@dlh8) October 14, 2018
Maybe, or maybe married women don't understand why everyone doesn't just do what they do, since it seems to be successful.
As a married white woman, how do you feel?
— 1001 Roadbeerian Nights (@MckinleyDHughes) October 14, 2018
Or, some women understand the boogeyman patriarchy idea has just become a way for many to avoid responsibility for their actions and blame some imaginary oppression for their lack of success. 🤭
— Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) October 14, 2018
I'm fed up w/ppl characterizing me because I'm a woman that I should feel a certain way. I don't want women sportscasters in locker rooms after football games, I don't think women should have the right to murder their unborn baby and I don't think women are always victims.
— ConservatarianLady (@ConservLady1791) October 14, 2018
Bingo.
Who needs patriarchy? My observation is that left-leaning women do a fine job of destroying or attempting to destroy any women who disagree… #waronwomenbywomen
— stevemccray (@Buck_McCray) October 14, 2018
I’m so old I remember Kirsten writing a book in 2015 about how the Left is killing free speech. Now she’s all into the intersectional buzzwords meant to delegitimize people you disagree with.
— Judgemental Shoelace (@DocKilmer) October 14, 2018
Sad, ain’t it?
No, Kirsten. My “patriarchist” doesn’t own a handmaid. He wouldn’t even know what a handmaid is. He’s good, kind, generous, honest, hardworking, and contributed greatly to the advancement of women in the workplace. Stop slandering men like him.
— The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) October 14, 2018
‘Nuff said.
