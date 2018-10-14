Kirsten Powers is another one of those people who we can’t figure out what happened to them.

Truly.

Like this tweet … what the Hell?

Our favorite new Twitter is the one where people blame white women for everything. Ok, not really but still.

This was astonishingly bad.

So now we not only have the patriarchy but it’s a white patriarchy? How do these progressives keep up with all of this nonsense? Wait, don’t answer that.

MUH WHITE PRIVILEGE has turned into MUH WHITE PATRIARCHY.

Everything is stupid. We know, we say that a lot these days but sweet baby Jeebus.

Bingo.

Sad, ain’t it?

‘Nuff said.

