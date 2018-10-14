Apparently, October 13th was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s birthday, and she took the time to wish herself a happy birthday with a truly deep, and meaningful tweet.

Deep and meaningful … HA HA HA HA HA.

Man, we crack ourselves up.

Hey, she tried:

At 22, I was working w/ children + communities. At 25, I was waitressing to support my family. At 28, I won my primary for Congress. I didn’t have health insurance. Today I turn 29. You’re never too late, too early, or too imperfect to care for yourself or pursue your dreams. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) October 13, 2018

At 15, this editor was basically homeless.

At 22, this editor was working full-time and going to college.

At 45, this editor kicks ass and takes names at her dream job while raising an amazing family.

Is this how this game is played? Asking for a friend.

I’m incredibly grateful + thankful to all the family, friends, and community that has supported this journey. I’m blessed to have the Bronx and Queens as my home. Thank you to everyone that has worked to fill our community with love. Looking forward to the future we make. ✨ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) October 13, 2018

Woof, the grammar here … yikes.

And didn’t she grow up somewhere else?

You forgot Bestchester County, where Yorktown is. — The Boo Knight (@DoctorKOH) October 14, 2018

Fail, fail and more fail.

How old and imperfect were you when you bought your $3000 suit? — Ironic Zionist 🌐 (@court_jew) October 13, 2018

Onward, the golden age of dystopia awaits. https://t.co/bplyZ9vbo9 — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) October 14, 2018

Interesting, you can see the future in Venezuela. https://t.co/bplyZ9vbo9 — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) October 14, 2018

But Socialism has never really been tried or something!

How did you graduate from college? Your writing skills are atrocious. https://t.co/A3yYocsoNy — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) October 14, 2018

Meep!

Anyone else read this like the inflection is at the end and each sentence should have a question mark https://t.co/2RaZM8lbHe — Ordy's Amish Pumpkin Spice Butter (@OrdyPackard) October 14, 2018

Happy (belated) Birthday, Alexandra! Heh.

