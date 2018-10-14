Apparently, October 13th was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s birthday, and she took the time to wish herself a happy birthday with a truly deep, and meaningful tweet.

Deep and meaningful … HA HA HA HA HA.

Man, we crack ourselves up.

Hey, she tried:

At 15, this editor was basically homeless.

At 22, this editor was working full-time and going to college.

At 45, this editor kicks ass and takes names at her dream job while raising an amazing family.

Is this how this game is played? Asking for a friend.

Woof, the grammar here … yikes.

And didn’t she grow up somewhere else?

Fail, fail and more fail.

But Socialism has never really been tried or something!

Meep!

Happy (belated) Birthday, Alexandra! Heh.

