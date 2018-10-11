Sorry Beto O’Rourke, but numbers don’t lie.

This thread detailing Quinnipiac’s polling of Beto versus Ted spells BIG trouble for the Democrat who skateboards in fast food restaurant parking lots and who tries to flee the scene of a DUI.

Oops, are we not supposed to talk about that?

Anyway, read the thread … it’s awesome.

Quick thread on the new Quinnipiac poll on @tedcruz – @BetoORourke #txsen race: It shouldn't be so surprising that Cruz is up 54-45, that's the same spread for the Quinnipiac poll as in Sept and Cruz has consistently led by 5+ points in other polls. 1/ https://t.co/LgY8cZV1TH — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) October 11, 2018

The important takeaway here is that Cruz has been polling higher than Beto consistently regardless of Democrats claiming the blue wave starts in Texas. You’d think by now they’d know you don’t mess with Texas.

2/ Also should not surprise that Cruz is capturing nearly 40% of the Hispanic vote. That's about the avg for GOP candidates in TX. Hispanics who vote in TX tend to be more R-leaning than many in the MSM suppose. — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) October 11, 2018

But we thought the GOP was racist and stuff!

And no matter how hard the MSM pushes the narrative that Hispanics don’t vote for Republicans it doesn’t change the reality that YES THEY DO. Clearly.

3/ Gov. Greg Abbott won abt 44% of Hispanics in 2014, including 51% of Hispanic men. Gov. Rick Perry won abt 40% of Hispanics in his many elections throughout the 2000s. Even now, Abbott and Valdez (who is Hispanic) are splitting the Hispanic vote 46-50. — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) October 11, 2018

4/ There are a lot of reasons for this. TX is of course overall a more conservative state, including its Hispanic pop., but these numbers also reflect intentional, sustained outreach the @TexasGOP does with Hispanic voters, and the recruitment of Hispanic candidates statewide. — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) October 11, 2018

Ok, but what about the mobs?

We said it AGAIN. MOB!

5/ Other notable thing abt the Quinn poll is that Beto's favorability rating is 45-47 compared to Cruz's 52-44. That flies in the face of glowing profiles/image of Beto in the MSM, but the reality is that the more Texans get to know Beto, the less favorable they seem to find him. — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) October 11, 2018

The more they realize his name is Robert not Beto and that he’s just another ordinary Democrat the media latched onto because they think he’s cool (and they hate Cruz) they less favorable he is.

Shocker.

6/ That's probably much less a reflection on Beto himself (he seems likable enough) than it is on his policies, which are far to the left of most TX voters. He has emphasized bipartisanship while advocating for strictly Dem policies. Texans don't seem to be buying it. /fin — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) October 11, 2018

That’s ultimately what it boils down to, what Texas want.

And it seems they’re not buying what Beto is sellin’.

