The media doesn’t want us calling a mob, a mob.

Yeah, we made that SAME face.

Free Beacon put together a video cutting together media heads shaming people, predominately of the GOP persuasion, for using the word ‘mob’ with actual mob footage and it’s just so damn good.

Watch.

SUPERcut of reporters telling people to not use the "mob" word cut with video of the mob. pic.twitter.com/o2tgNZMEv5 — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) October 11, 2018

Republicans are to blame.

Republicans are framing these innocent protesters.

Seems our friends in the media have their new narrative to push.

You know, if you don’t want us to call you a mob don’t act like one.

If it looks like a mob, sounds like a mob, behaves like a mob, it's probably a mob! — Brendon Cockerell (@dendroaspis23) October 11, 2018

Bingo! — Jeff Lord (@realJeffreyLord) October 11, 2018

Repeat after us.

MOB.

This is what happens when you create a generation of people where "everyone gets a trophy" & they have their "safe spaces." Then they go out in the real world and realize it's hard, a struggle and people don't always agree with them. They're ill-prepared to cope & become violent. — Tony C (@realTonyCaravan) October 11, 2018

You get mobs.

Exactly.

Yup … MOB is the correct word! pic.twitter.com/3vGRRUp8Kp — Tim Lyman (@tlyman33) October 11, 2018

It’s science.

Heh.

