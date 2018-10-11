The media doesn’t want us calling a mob, a mob.

Yeah, we made that SAME face.

Free Beacon put together a video cutting together media heads shaming people, predominately of the GOP persuasion, for using the word ‘mob’ with actual mob footage and it’s just so damn good.

Watch.

Republicans are to blame.

Republicans are framing these innocent protesters.

Seems our friends in the media have their new narrative to push.

You know, if you don’t want us to call you a mob don’t act like one.

Repeat after us.

MOB.

You get mobs.

Exactly.

It’s science.

Heh.

