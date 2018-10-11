Dana Loesch keeps speaking out and up in social media so blue-check thugs and green-penis progressives keep going after her. Must be another day that ends in ‘y’ …

It started here where Dana ripped into the Left’s hypocrisy once again.

In this thread progressives are pretending that figures of speech exist again. Your rules say no though? #ClenchedFistOfTruth https://t.co/szk0WhjOiT — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 11, 2018

Remember how the Left tried to claim Dana was physically threatening them with her clenched fist of truth? Well, apparently it’s ok when Hillary, Holder, or Waters do it.

Except Clinton wasn’t talking about a free people fact checking a free press, nor was Holder, nor Booker, nor Waters, and the Portland mob wasn’t combatting speech with more speech, they beat cars and blocked roads. The mob that stalked Cruz tried to stop his wife from leaving. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 11, 2018

Exactly. Democrats are calling for actual attacks, violence if you will.

But you know, Dana is the bad guy here.

The rage mob is a GOTV tactic used by Democrats. It’s easier to encourage people to hate their opponents than get excited about their policies of higher taxes, gun control, and horrible, government run insurance they think is the same as “healthcare.” — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 11, 2018

Democrats have been using fear and intimidation for votes and campaigning for years and years and the fact they’ve taken up a notch tells you how desperate they’re getting.

And speaking of desperate.

You peddle machine guns to disturbed right wing lunatics but you think citizens chanting slogans are scary. That’s kinda odd. — Peter Ames Carlin (@peteramescarlin) October 11, 2018

Huh?

I sell machine guns? https://t.co/3mSi5TNYnF — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 11, 2018

They never learn.

Four words and he’s done.

Can I get one with a chainsaw bayonet? — Casey Biemiller (@cbiemiller) October 11, 2018

Hey! This editor first man, get in line.

I want one with a grenade launcher. — Chelie in TX (@ChelieinTX) October 11, 2018

Ooooh, us too.

Sweet. Do those come in pink? — Just June (@MissJitter) October 11, 2018

Yo can I get one off ya? — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) October 11, 2018

Hook a Twitchy editor up, would ya?

“Shop Dana’s where we always give you more bang for your buck” 😆 — Michael Kaminski (@kamando) October 11, 2018

This could SO work.

I wouldn't even be mad if you did — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) October 11, 2018

Hell, we’d buy one.

