We’d ask someone to hold an intervention for Michael Avenatti and his Twitter account at this point (because OMG) but then what and who would we have to make fun of? Besides Ron Perlman that is.

Seriously.

On that note, we should probably screenshot this tweet so when Trump Jr. isn’t in jail by the end of the year we can follow up and REALLY make fun of our favorite CPL then.

Donald Trump Jr. will be indicted before his birthday on 12-31-18. If you doubt my prediction, please check my record over the last 7 months. #Winning — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 11, 2018

Please check his record? Whoa boy, we’re not sure he thought this one through.

Bu alrighty then.

0-2 by my count — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) October 11, 2018

HA.

We have. It sucks. — Matt Wilson (@lawyermatt) October 11, 2018

He asked us to check, right?

What a maroon.

DON'T EAT THE BROWN BLOTTER! DON'T EAT THE BROWN BLOTTER!! — Mortis (@WitchyDruss) October 11, 2018

Responses to his tweet are so sad and pathetic, we almost feel sorry for the members of the Resistance he’s pandering to and using for attention but then again, nobody makes them believe this ambulance chaser.

Imagine putting all of your hopes with this guy?

