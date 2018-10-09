Planned Parenthood wasted no time going after Nikki Haley after she resigned as UN Ambassador this morning.

Nikki Haley — who has a long track record of blocking women’s access to health care and has no formal foreign policy experience — has resigned as UN ambassador. More on her record: https://t.co/xBWxHSahHF #TrackingTrump pic.twitter.com/k9NzXOwWsA — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) October 9, 2018

It’s adorable how these pro-infanticide types keep pretending that abortion is women’s healthcare. And maybe we missed it but we don’t recall Haley ever blocking women’s access for actual care … gosh, you’d think that would make the news cycle, right?

Nikki Haley achieved the highest elected office ever held by a woman of color. PP hates women that can;t control. — Todd Kron (@Toddkron) October 9, 2018

Exactly. If women don’t follow suit with their narrative, Planned Parenthood does what it can to discredit them and any of their accomplishments.

Tweet by tweet, your partisan cheap shots undermine your credibility. You need a new social media manager. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) October 9, 2018

Big time.

Planned Parenhood – which has a long history of racism and attempted genocide – has no foreign policy experience at all; formal or otherwise. — OldSaltCityAce (@OldSaltCityAce) October 9, 2018

So what makes them an expert here, right?

Nikki Haley is probably the best UN Ambassador we have had in DECADES. What is it with you people? Lift women up unless they're Republicans?? — 🎃👻 Kristie 👻🎃 (@xtglamour) October 9, 2018

Exactly.

Slicing babies up is not health care. — Fisher of Meh 🐟 (@ajsincic) October 9, 2018

Your statement shows you how bias you are. She was a powerful woman who did a wonderful job as our UN ambassador. Could you have said that. And you say you support women. Don't think so. — Emerson Keslar (@keslar_emerson) October 9, 2018

Is there a way to support abortion rights without supporting hard-left orgs such as yourselves? No? Maybe that's a problem. — Wokie Haley (@notwokieleaks) October 9, 2018

Why do we allow a single dime of tax dollars to fund this garbage? — ben (@bljbee) October 9, 2018

Excellent question.

