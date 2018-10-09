Max Boot seems to have taken a parting shot at the GOP in this piece in the Washington Post.

As I look back with the clarity of hindsight, I am convinced that coded racial appeals had at least as much, if not more, to do with the electoral success of the modern GOP than all of the policy proposals crafted by well-intentioned analysts like me. https://t.co/qIvBAPVhna — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) October 9, 2018

This effin’ guy.

@AG_Conservative said quite eloquently in this thread what so many of us are thinking … and he didn’t curse even one time.

I hope the MSNBC checks are worth smearing everyone you used to be aligned with as a bunch of bigots. Not much difference between WaPo's "conservatives" and the standard smear merchants who work at Think Progress. https://t.co/uIEOTThRoe — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 9, 2018

Oof.

That whole article is full of smears and history re-writes that dishonest leftists have been using for years to avoid actually debating people on the right. He literally just copied them word for word. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 9, 2018

Well, since he’s basically a leftist anyway we’re not surprised he would copy their narrative literally word for word.

You can recognize that the Republican Party has serious faults and went off-track without smearing decades of Republicans with historically-ignorant nonsense. Hope Boot enjoys his new tribe. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 9, 2018

But tribalism is just on the Right. Right?

There are no principles here other than opposing one tribe while joining another. He abandoned every position and principle. Same with Rubin. They are exact mirrors of the pro-Trump zealots who would defend anything he does. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 9, 2018

In other words, they all deserve each other.

We agree.

The dishonest part here is WaPo continues to print these articles while pretending they have some editorial diversity. They might as well just print Greg Sargent's editorials 3 times. But I guess you can get a lot of miles by adding "former Republican" in each one. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 9, 2018

They need conservatives turning on one another to prove their narrative around Trump destroying the party. If they admit people like Boot and Rubin really aren’t conservatives anymore they lose their clickbait.

Oh big whoop, a Leftist hates the Republican party. Been there, done that.

Friend via DM: "What’s his next column? “Fair-minded Americans must promise to kill at least one republican neighbor in 2019”' — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 9, 2018

And the idjits on the Left would TOTALLY CLICK and share that.

Brutal.

“Something I had not done before” This would be an embarrassing admission for anyone in politics, but especially for a guy who just changed all his views and is now writing articles attacking the conservative movement and its history. pic.twitter.com/dCa9JDSSw8 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 9, 2018

For Boot to be embarrassed for changing his views he would actually have to have his own views to begin with.

Conservatives are racists because there were "coded racial appeals" that he didn't recognize until Trump became President. And this based on his assertion that a whole bunch of conservatives are racists. Absent: evidence. This is pretty much what the Left does. pic.twitter.com/CH4J8yGDWT — Mo Mo (@molratty) October 9, 2018

Bingo.

He’s joined their tribe, does that mean he’ll get their secret decoder ring now?

“Trump is the most unethical and dishonest president in the history of United States,” says @MaxBoot. “(But) there are no honest Republicans anymore who will hold this president accountable.” Voting straight Dem is the only way out of this mess. #TheLastWord #NovemberIsComing pic.twitter.com/UMkA9FtSzw — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) October 9, 2018

See what we mean?

He’s neither of those things. https://t.co/1g4YUxW51m — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 9, 2018

Shorter Max Boot: "I don't want to be associated with icky people." Just like a principled "conservative" would say. — Mo Mo (@molratty) October 9, 2018

