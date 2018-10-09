Jim Acosta seems awfully concerned about Nikki Haley’s use of private plans in 2017.

Yeah, we know he meant to say PLANES but it’s hilarious that in his rush to push a conspiracy around Haley’s resignation he made such a huge error. Guess running into all of those burning buildings wears on a journo after a while.

Just yesterday CREW filed a request for an inspector general investigation into Haley's use of private plans in 2017. https://t.co/Cz4rQcfcrX — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 9, 2018

CNN must be so proud.

I knew you would try to cause drama. Just a matter of seconds. — Michael Moates (@freedom_moates) October 9, 2018

Well of COURSE, that’s his job ya’ know.

No drama too big or too small!

And it's nothing.

But–the smear campaign against her will get more intense as she becomes more likely to run for the presidency. — mallen (@mallen2010) October 9, 2018

She’s a threat so they’re already trying to take her apart. Yup.

*planes? — November is Coming (@jpc1214) October 9, 2018

Plans, planes … all he knows is this story must be told!

Heh.

And look at how the little zombies fall in line:

So that's why…. — Greg Falco (@Greg_F_L) October 9, 2018

Well, I guess she is not resigning because she has had enough of Trump….BUSTED… — Mary Shaw (@MaryHic84119281) October 9, 2018

I'm sure that's just a coincidence — Geezer (Chaos Agent) #BlueWave2018🌊🌈❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 (@BlueWaveGeezer) October 9, 2018

So now she's resigning to avoid trouble? Figures. — Pocahontasfightsback (@DeeDeeSchwartz3) October 9, 2018

Acosta knew he wouldn’t even have to say Nikki resigned and his readers aka the Resistance would start spreading it like wildfire.

Things that make you go….hmmmmmmm!!! pic.twitter.com/Afi57U4A0d — Gary Mansfield-Another yr. Another choke (@SamBam39) October 9, 2018

See what we mean?

