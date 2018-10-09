Sorry Democrats, if you have to bus people in for protests in order to pretend you have momentum heading into the midterms that whole blue wave thing is probably NOT going to happen. We’ve known the Left has been doing this for years (Scott Walker protesters anyone?), but to hear it through leaked audio … it’s still honestly a little shocking.

BREAKING: LEAKED AUDIO: Liberal Organizer Tells NYC Activists Not to Mention Where They’re From While Being Bused in From NYC Campaigning in Upstate New York For @DelgadoforNY19 Who Is Running Against @RepJohnFaso. pic.twitter.com/JxpGw6r4YE — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 9, 2018

We especially like how the organizer thinks it’s somehow a good thing to lie to people about where you’re from when you’re protesting against a candidate you couldn’t vote for if you wanted to. What a smug hyena.

Then why the need for secrecy? It’s about outsiders pretending to be locals to influence the election, isn’t it? — Denver_Clark (@DCarlosClark127) October 9, 2018

Yup.

If Republicans did this it would be all over the news condemning them. What they are doing is not illegal, a tactic that both sides use. So why the secrecy? — Kevin L. Thomas, Sr. (@KevinLThomasSr) October 9, 2018

They’d claim Republicans were busing in Nazis to scare people or some other horse manure.

They have been playing on the mob mentality for a long time. Even unions do this kind of stuff. Bummer really. — Chia C (@Chachachachia) October 9, 2018

It’s all about what the mob wants, not the people.

Yeah, like as soon as they open their mouths, the upstate people will know where they're from — Ricky Babaloo (@RickyBabaloo) October 9, 2018

HA! Fair.

"We care about NY and our neighbors up there." No. you only care about NYC you don't care that NY is the least freest state in the union. Ruin NYC all you want, there are reasons I don't reside there. — MindfulCopper (@MindfulCopper) October 9, 2018

Exactly. NYC is very different from the rest of the state and if people in that district wanted NYC ideals and politics they’d move there.

Dirty pool.

