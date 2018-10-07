Last night, Alyssa Milano told her fans she would be on Meet the Press Sunday morning.

She even put them on NOTICE.

TUNE IN NOTICE: I will be on @MeetThePress tomorrow (Sunday). pic.twitter.com/zPofn00s2s — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 7, 2018

So we watched …

WATCH: @taranaburke and @Alyssa_Milano talk about what it means when #MeToo says "believe survivors" #MTP Tarana Burke: “People do not often lie about the pain and the trauma of sexual violence.” pic.twitter.com/uCkWCKQmQo — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 7, 2018

Alyssa is winning the cultural wars.

Or something.

True story, Alyssa should probably let Tarana Burke do the majority of the talking, she actually comes off like she at least understands what she’s talking about remotely. We were almost reminded of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez babbling on and on about well, anything she babbles on about.

What was Chuck thinking?

After Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation, @Alyssa_Milano tells me: "We may have lost a political battle, but I think we are winning the cultural battle." #MTP — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) October 7, 2018

Cultural battle.

Huh?

Everything that is wrong with media right here. Interviewing Alyssa Milano after scotus battle. No senators or actual politicians to interview? — Anne-Marie Dorning (@BostonAnnemarie) October 7, 2018

To be fair, Chuck did interview others on his show but Alyssa seems like a meh choice for this topic. Maybe Chuck’s a fan?

LOLOLOL Yeah, everyone loves a child who throws a tantrum when they don’t get their way. — Nando (@TooOldTooStupid) October 7, 2018

As we said, they probably should have let Tarana do the talking.

See?

Narrator: “They’re not.” — Mike Nemesi (@realmikenemesi) October 7, 2018

So glad you're using her as you political barometer @chucktodd — Cody Tusberg (@CodyTusberg) October 7, 2018

HA HA HA HA.

And you have her on your show because….why? — Sam Fishman (@SamHFishman) October 7, 2018

Don’t look at us man, we just work here.

