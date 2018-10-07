Last night, Alyssa Milano told her fans she would be on Meet the Press Sunday morning.

She even put them on NOTICE.

So we watched …

Alyssa is winning the cultural wars.

Or something.

True story, Alyssa should probably let Tarana Burke do the majority of the talking, she actually comes off like she at least understands what she’s talking about remotely. We were almost reminded of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez babbling on and on about well, anything she babbles on about.

What was Chuck thinking?

Cultural battle.

Huh?

To be fair, Chuck did interview others on his show but Alyssa seems like a meh choice for this topic. Maybe Chuck’s a fan?

As we said, they probably should have let Tarana do the talking.

See?

HA HA HA HA.

Don’t look at us man, we just work here.

