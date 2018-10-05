Many Republicans were unhappy with Lisa Murkowski for voting no on cloture for Kavanaugh today and even unhappier with her lame excuse for why she did it. That being said, NOBODY called Lisa out like Sarah Palin did …

We felt that boom way over here on the east coast!

This could be GOOD.

Especially when you see the Left’s reaction (those cranky blue checks), that tells us everything we need to know:

And then there were other whiners:

Shriek shriek shriek!

Alrighty then.

Man, we forgot how crazy Sarah makes our good and tolerant friends on the Left.

Heh.

Run Sarah run!

