Many Republicans were unhappy with Lisa Murkowski for voting no on cloture for Kavanaugh today and even unhappier with her lame excuse for why she did it. That being said, NOBODY called Lisa out like Sarah Palin did …

Hey @LisaMurkowski – I can see 2022 from my house… — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) October 5, 2018

We felt that boom way over here on the east coast!

Run baby run! — I Hate The Media (@ihatethemedia) October 5, 2018

Oof! Good one. You should run Sarah! — 🇺🇸James🇺🇸 (@Jameski07) October 5, 2018

Get your popcorn ready pic.twitter.com/USHPBbFtTv — Mark Brown (@markbrown1164) October 5, 2018

This could be GOOD.

Especially when you see the Left’s reaction (those cranky blue checks), that tells us everything we need to know:

You are a joke that you just don't get. — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) October 5, 2018

is that the name of the prison your son should be in? Take care of your own house first Sarah. — Mitchell Fink (@themitchellfink) October 5, 2018

And then there were other whiners:

Sarah couldn't even stop her family members from being a gaggle of psycho losers, how could she run a campaign? — Msut77 (@Msut77) October 5, 2018

You have a daughter who tried to teach abstinence but couldn't practice what she was preaching and a son who likes to beat up the women in his life. You shouldn't be talking about anyone. Fix your own house. — MD16🌊 (@Tanker_wfe4life) October 5, 2018

Shriek shriek shriek!

@sarahpalinusa Hey Sarah I can see your career in my rearview mirror. — 🏳️‍🌈 Greg Hatfield #Resist (@gregoryh325) October 5, 2018

Proud of Lisa Murkowski. Way to choose right over party. Someone with ethics/integrity. — Jane Snage (@janesnage) October 5, 2018

Alrighty then.

Shouldn't you be taking care of your own house before throwing stones at another? — Mr. Elegant. (@UninformedGuy) October 5, 2018

Sit down, Mrs. Bates — Parsley (@MakesItFancy) October 5, 2018

Man, we forgot how crazy Sarah makes our good and tolerant friends on the Left.

Heh.

Run Sarah run!

