There is no ‘her truth’, or ‘his truth’, or ‘my truth’, or ‘their truth’, or ‘your dog’s truth’ … there is only THE truth. If you find yourself calling something ‘someone’s truth’ odds are their truth is a bunch of BS.

Then again, it is Rep. Eric Swalwell, and we’re pretty sure he wouldn’t recognize the truth if it fell out of the sky, landed on his face and started to wiggle.

When truth rings, you cannot unhear it. Dr. Ford spoke her truth. And it’s ringing. #BelieveSurvivors — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 5, 2018

‘You cannot unhear it’?

We’re not entirely sure ‘unhear’ is actually a word but we were able to find it on Urban Dictionary so who knows?

Stop with the her truth crap! There is not her truth, or his truth, there is THE TRUTH. Her/His truth, is the equivalent to alternative facts. I may be voting blue in November, but I cannot stand this kind of word play. The words you use, matter! — Chris Tucker (@wormrod91) October 5, 2018

When even Democrats are telling you to knock it off?

Just here for the ratio, and there is no "her truth" or "his truth", there is just "the truth" and until you can figure it out (evidence and corroborating testimony) you have to assume innocence — Eli Levine 🐻🐨🐼 (@Eli_A_Levine) October 5, 2018

They seem to have forgotten in America we are innocent until proven guilty.

You may not be able "unhear" it, but you can certainly ignore it when it cannot be established as fact. People who create their own "truth" are usually ignored, or treated for their mental issues. — Tom Taber (@TomTaber) October 5, 2018

Even you know… 'Her' truth Very telling. — Common Sense (@commonsense1117) October 5, 2018

My truth is that you're full of crap. — The Monster ❌ 𝕯𝖆𝖘 𝕸𝖔𝖓𝖘𝖙𝖗𝖚𝖒 (@SumErgoMonstro) October 5, 2018

That works.

Stop sullying words like truth and justice. There is only justice, not social justice. And there is only one truth…God’s truth. — Trump'sConscience (@c3t1p99) October 5, 2018

You are speaking your cliche. — 🗿 Bryan O'Nolan 🗿 (@BryanONolan) October 5, 2018

"Her truth" is apparently not "the truth"… Yes, let's continue to send terrible messages to younger people that what they believe, in spite of facts, is true. — TFC3Tweets (@TFC3Tweets) October 5, 2018

Sensing a theme here, Eric.

