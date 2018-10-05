There is no ‘her truth’, or ‘his truth’, or ‘my truth’, or ‘their truth’, or ‘your dog’s truth’ … there is only THE truth. If you find yourself calling something ‘someone’s truth’ odds are their truth is a bunch of BS.

Then again, it is Rep. Eric Swalwell, and we’re pretty sure he wouldn’t recognize the truth if it fell out of the sky, landed on his face and started to wiggle.

‘You cannot unhear it’?

We’re not entirely sure ‘unhear’ is actually a word but we were able to find it on Urban Dictionary so who knows?

When even Democrats are telling you to knock it off?

Trending

They seem to have forgotten in America we are innocent until proven guilty.

That works.

Sensing a theme here, Eric.

Related:

‘I’m rubber, you’re GLUE.’ Sean Spicier drives the Left absolutely BATSH*T (more so than usual) with his Kavanaugh takes

Oh NO you don’t! Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s 1st tweet after cloture vote seems like she’s trying to change the subject

‘I’m angry and I’M VOTING!’ Jon Favreau gets his a*s HANDED to him by Conservative woman in EPIC thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FordRep. Eric SwalwellTruth