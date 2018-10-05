It’s been a while since we last visited the timeline of our favorite parody and yours, Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier). True story, we knew he’d be driving the Left insane per usual BUT man, we clearly underestimated the amount of crazy we’d see on his timeline around Kavanaugh.

And considering we’ve been covering insane amounts of insanity, you know it was bad.

Heck, it took longer to grab all of the screenshots on his timeline than it did to actually write the copy for the story.

He’s been busy.

Enjoy!

Us politicos prefer “evolved” pic.twitter.com/u69ix3dpgz — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 17, 2018

Remember when Obama would evolve? Good times.

‘Your mom,’ would have worked here too.

No habló English pic.twitter.com/kOgKGN7zwd — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 18, 2018

*snicker*

I never worked for Bill Clinton pic.twitter.com/2IOrhqKb1V — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 18, 2018

Ouch.

Poor? I get $15K a month to praise Trump. Don’t you watch CNN? pic.twitter.com/qpe0v8AJyN — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 19, 2018

Party at Spicier’s!

Thank you! It’s nice to be appreciated pic.twitter.com/oSSYLDyzzP — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 19, 2018

Little sawed off dunce? Harsh.

Nonsense. I never said the inauguration was bigger than a pro-ISIS rally pic.twitter.com/PTSkdYBKeg — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 20, 2018

Eep.

You need a hair cut lady pic.twitter.com/nzyr7c1wng — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 20, 2018

*dead*

And what’s the problem if I’m not bigot? pic.twitter.com/0dRUGEyT92 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 20, 2018

Wait, did he just misgender Spicier?! MONSTER.

I’m a proud member of the Show Me a Shred of Truth Party pic.twitter.com/LQ0bONGkxa — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 26, 2018

Wha?

2 fish, 1 line pic.twitter.com/b3Ub7kiWK2 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 26, 2018

A twofer!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Hope you help people talk better than you help me pic.twitter.com/d7HZjj9QOR — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 27, 2018

Was that English?

Give it time. It’ll come to you pic.twitter.com/F7LTmPI13B — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 27, 2018

They make it too easy.

Actually, in this example, you are Dr. Ford pic.twitter.com/AvS4kUOEfo — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 28, 2018

Hrm, she seems familiar.

Wait, nope.

I’m not Jay Carney pic.twitter.com/XBYKZkvUoB — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 29, 2018

We don’t know that. Maybe Jay got a sense of humor finally?

Eh, never mind.

You prefer “He can just pass out like Justice Ginsburg”? pic.twitter.com/v4tKqgspCz — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 29, 2018

YAAAAS.

Eat your heart out pic.twitter.com/dBTrGCyxpp — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 30, 2018

Can’t. Stop. Laughing.

Where’s Acosta when you need him?

You got me pic.twitter.com/J9WltPquiM — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 2, 2018

Hic.

I know it’s you, Senator Flake pic.twitter.com/ETPjKhwki9 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 3, 2018

That’s definitely Dick Blumenthal.

Don’t stop.

Some things never change.

Thank God.

There’s gonna be one hell of a keg party to celebrate the Kavanaugh confirmation — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 5, 2018

Yes!

