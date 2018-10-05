It’s been a while since we last visited the timeline of our favorite parody and yours, Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier). True story, we knew he’d be driving the Left insane per usual BUT man, we clearly underestimated the amount of crazy we’d see on his timeline around Kavanaugh.

And considering we’ve been covering insane amounts of insanity, you know it was bad.

Heck, it took longer to grab all of the screenshots on his timeline than it did to actually write the copy for the story.

He’s been busy.

Enjoy!

Remember when Obama would evolve? Good times.

‘Your mom,’ would have worked here too.

*snicker*

Ouch.

Party at Spicier’s!

Little sawed off dunce? Harsh.

Trending

Eep.

*dead*

Wait, did he just misgender Spicier?! MONSTER.

Wha?

A twofer!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Was that English?

They make it too easy.

Hrm, she seems familiar.

Wait, nope.

We don’t know that. Maybe Jay got a sense of humor finally?

Eh, never mind.

YAAAAS.

Can’t. Stop. Laughing.

Where’s Acosta when you need him?

Hic.

That’s definitely Dick Blumenthal.

Don’t stop.

Some things never change.

Thank God.

Yes!

Related:

Oh NO you don’t! Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s 1st tweet after cloture vote seems like she’s trying to change the subject

‘I’m angry and I’M VOTING!’ Jon Favreau gets his a*s HANDED to him by Conservative woman in EPIC thread

THE TRIGGERING! Jeff Flake says he will vote YES on Kavanaugh, millions of Lefty heads EXPLODE at once

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: KavanaughLeftSean SpicerSean Spicier