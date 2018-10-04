CNN is gonna CNN.

cnn just covered the doxxing of GOP senators but declined to name where the staffer worked, what party he's affiliated with or that any of the victims were republicans. amazing — Booe! Gabriel Simonson 👻 (@SaysSimonson) October 4, 2018

just imagine @brianstelter's newsletter if we did that — Booe! Gabriel Simonson 👻 (@SaysSimonson) October 4, 2018

From CNN:

The US Capitol Police announced Wednesday that they had arrested a suspect for allegedly “doxing” — a form of publishing private identifying information online — lawmakers during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week. Earlier today, the United States Capitol Police (USCP) arrested the Suspect who allegedly posted private, identifying information (doxing) about one or more United States Senators to the internet,” said Eva Malecki, communications director for Capitol Police, in a statement. According to the statement, the Capitol Police arrested 27-year-old Jackson Cosko of Washington on Wednesday. Cosko has been charged with making restricted personal information public, making threats in interstate commerce, unauthorized access of a government computer, identity theft and obstruction of justice/witness tampering, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. He’s also facing charges of second-degree burglary and unlawful entry for incidents in Washington.

Nothing about his party affiliation, who he worked for … nada. And in our humble opinion, these are some key points about the story.

“….but declined to name where the staffer worked, what party he's affiliated with or ….”

If they actually covered a story that might have a negative impact on the Democrats FOR REAL with facts now that WOULD be amazing.

