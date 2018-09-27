Seems Michael Avenatti’s client, Julie Swetnick, has a restraining order that was filed against her by an ex-boyfriend.

This ex-boyfriend has come forward with some crazy-scary accusations around Swetnick, claiming she threatened his family, his wife, and threatened to do harm to his baby. He also said that he knows a lot about her and she’s not credible.

At all.

JUST IN: Ex-boyfriend filed restraining order against third Kavanaugh accuser: “She was threatening my family, threatening my wife and threatening to do harm to my baby,” Richard Vinneccy said. “I know a lot about her. She’s not credible at all. Not at all.” – Politico — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 27, 2018

Truth be told, the moment she hired the creepy p*rn lawyer she lost most of her credibility but HOLY CRAP.

Oh and hey, did we mention this ex-boyfriend is a registered Democrat, not that it should matter but the way people are playing politics right now … yeah, it matters. For example, the way POLITICO framed the whole story:

This should either raise questions or it shouldn't. But if it does, it shouldn't raise questions solely "among Republican defenders." The ex-boyfriend who says she's lying is a registered Democrat. https://t.co/pqwB5SGe2B pic.twitter.com/nxQqjlpCqM — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 27, 2018

It’s only going to raise questions of Republican defenders?

Umm … it should raise questions of everyone involved.

The hits just keep on coming — tmb2308 (@Toddbean) September 27, 2018

Dude, it’s seriously starting to feel like we’re taking crazy pills.

Charles, come on…us Republicans are trying to seize and pounce. Don’t ruin it for us. — JAC (@michcusejoe5) September 27, 2018

CONSERVATIVES POUNCE!

Heh.

stop pouncing, bro — Allan (@AllanRicharz) September 27, 2018

Yeah, bro.

Every.

Damn.

Day.

Related:

She is AWFUL –> Kamala Harris submits least believable accusation YET against Kavanaugh (this one’s a DOOZY)

Not BASTA! Ben Shapiro renders Michael Avenatti SPEECHLESS (tweetless?) in one BRUTALLY honest tweet

GAME. OVER: Senate Judiciary talks with not 1 but TWO men who believe they had encounter with Ford (not Kavanaugh)