Well heck, this news breaking on the eve of Dr. Ford’s testimony sure seems inconvenient, eh?

Not just one man who believes it was him and not Kavanaugh who had the ‘encounter’ with Ford, but TWO men.

Huh.

Considering she can’t remember exactly when or where the alleged assault took place this is more than just problematic.

Judiciary is also talking to someone who thinks he forced himself on Dr. Ford not Judge Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/NJGRyMiW47 — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 27, 2018

Admit it.

You weren’t surprised to read any of this.

For people asking for more info, this is from A long investigation summary from Judiciary Republicans distributed tonight. These interviews happened this week, according to the committee — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 27, 2018

But like we said, not just one man, but TWO.

Whoa. Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans say they have spoken to two men who think they, not Kavanaugh, had the 1982 encounter that formed the basis for her sexual abuse claim. (These tables are from a timeline the committee majority published 15 minutes ago.) pic.twitter.com/tjz3CSQUUL — David Martosko (@dmartosko) September 27, 2018

We should have known this was all going on behind the scenes but damn.

The Senate Judiciary Committee just sent out a timeline describing how they responded to the allegations against #SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh. It appears to indicate they've been in touch with two men who believe they had the "encounter" with Christine Blasey Ford pic.twitter.com/4cHn4j1DXw — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) September 27, 2018

This hearing is going to be LIT.

Especially since Democrats had no idea what has been going on.

Democrats, who have already been furious over the handling of the investigation of these allegations, had not been told of the following interviews by GOP until info was publicly released tonight, per senior Democratic official. Ds had asked for all relevant evidence pic.twitter.com/AabHjf4TsQ — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 27, 2018

Oh, so NOW we’re supposed to care that Democrats weren’t given all relevant evidence.

Seems they forgot Dianne Feinstein sat on these allegations for TWO DAMN MONTHS … so they’ll have to forgive us if we don’t feel all that sorry for them not seeing this ‘evidence.’

According to Grassley, Democrats on the committee have refused to participate in the investigation/staff interviews – despite having been invited to do so. Now complain about being caught unawares? Bullets 2 & 3 is brand new information. Never heard that, before. — The Panic (@Gunntwitt) September 27, 2018

There’s that too. Democrats refused to take part so … womp womp.

I didn’t see this plot twist coming. It’s worse than “The Crying Game” https://t.co/8wSz7Z1q4o — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) September 27, 2018

Everything is CRAZY.

But you knew that.

The Democrats are upset pic.twitter.com/f0bbDDpauo — Paul H Jossey (@PaulHJossey) September 27, 2018

Eat your Wheaties and grab some popcorn because today is gonna be NUTS.