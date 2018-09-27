The moment Julie Swetnick hired Michael Avenatti to be her attorney she lost a good deal of credibility. Michael seems to have a habit of making his client’s cases about himself, using them as a means for attention and possibly for campaign fodder if he chooses to run in 2020.

Think about it. Would CNN have ever even talked to this guy if they didn’t think he could somehow hurt Trump?

And hey, don’t take our word for it, look at his own tweet.

Trump is a moron. He knows nothing about me or my client. He is trying to divert attention away from Julie as a smokescreen. I challenge him to debate me regarding Kavanaugh and his accusers and our respective backgrounds. He will never agree because he is a coward and weak. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

He’s using Julie to challenge Trump to a debate.

And why TF would Trump ever debate a creepy p**n lawyer like Michael in the first place?

Ben Shapiro called it. Perfectly:

Or alternatively, you're an attention whore looking to capitalize on unverified and wild allegations to prop up a circus 2020 run https://t.co/xTrlqlBPbT — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 26, 2018

BINGO.

Democrats are using the #MeToo movement to play politics and campaign for the midterms, which could ultimately make it more difficult for actual survivors to come forward and be believed. But the ends justify the means something, something …

C’mon man, DO IT.

Haha.. Like President Trump debates creepy porn lawyers! — wussawilla (@Chloestylo) September 27, 2018

We didn’t say it.

Additionally he's a glorified ambulance chaser. I'm actually kind of excited at the prospect of him getting disbarred. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) September 27, 2018

Seems Michael isn’t making a whole lot of friends these days.

Except for 4Chan trolls … KIDDING.

He's worse than @Acosta , although, it's a really close one between the two. — Who The Hell Is Derek Wood? (@DSWood84) September 27, 2018

Really close.

Maybe he should actually join the circus 🎪 today — Tara Horn (@HornTara) September 27, 2018

He’d be a great clown.

Did he just cat-call The President? — Jason M. Jones (@Jonesy_1Each) September 27, 2018

OMG HE DID.

LOL!

