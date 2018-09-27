Another day, another desperate Democrat submitting what is likely another false allegation of sexual wrongdoing by Brett Kavanaugh to keep him from joining SCOTUS.

This makes what, five? Six? We’ve lost count at this point BUT the one theme that seems to run through all of these allegations is that there is no freaking evidence of any sort supporting said claim. That being said, THIS ONE seems really suspicious.

Raped her in the backseat of a car.

It doesn’t say when, where, date, or provide any witnesses but HEY, believe women, right?

Trending

What in the blue Hell are these people THINKING?! Don’t they realize these likely false allegations will ultimately do more damage to survivors of sexual assault than anything else? The original intent of #MeToo had value, that far too often women are not taken seriously when they come forward with allegations of sexual assault. Democrats are singlehandedly destroying that movement by exploiting the idea that we should believe women as a means to hurt Kavanaugh.

And ultimately hurt Trump.

Regardless of how absolutely ridiculous and without evidence the allegations may be.

Jane Doe? REALLY KAMALA?

Ain’t it?

Sure seems like it.

Desperate times call for desperate measures or something.

Related:

Not BASTA! Ben Shapiro renders Michael Avenatti SPEECHLESS (tweetless?) in one BRUTALLY honest tweet

GAME. OVER: Senate Judiciary talks with not 1 but TWO men who believe they had encounter with Ford (not Kavanaugh)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kamala HarrisKavanaugh