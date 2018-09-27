Another day, another desperate Democrat submitting what is likely another false allegation of sexual wrongdoing by Brett Kavanaugh to keep him from joining SCOTUS.

This makes what, five? Six? We’ve lost count at this point BUT the one theme that seems to run through all of these allegations is that there is no freaking evidence of any sort supporting said claim. That being said, THIS ONE seems really suspicious.

Judiciary Committee has actually received yet another letter with an allegation against Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/PNbhz3aYzh — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 27, 2018

Raped her in the backseat of a car.

It doesn’t say when, where, date, or provide any witnesses but HEY, believe women, right?

BREAKING: Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee an anonymous and completely unsubstantiated accusation from a "Jane Doe" alleging Kavanaugh carried out a gang rape "in the back seat of a car." The letter omits place, date & alleged accomplices — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 27, 2018

What in the blue Hell are these people THINKING?! Don’t they realize these likely false allegations will ultimately do more damage to survivors of sexual assault than anything else? The original intent of #MeToo had value, that far too often women are not taken seriously when they come forward with allegations of sexual assault. Democrats are singlehandedly destroying that movement by exploiting the idea that we should believe women as a means to hurt Kavanaugh.

And ultimately hurt Trump.

Regardless of how absolutely ridiculous and without evidence the allegations may be.

Jane Doe? REALLY KAMALA?

Thank you Kamala for being one of the #UsefulIdiots. You are a gift that keeps giving for the GOP. For the rest take a good hard look at what is becoming of the Dem party and #WalkAway from the hate and ignorance. You are better than that — ن Mike S (@seek1st) September 27, 2018

Funny how all these victims got into direct contact with high profile politicians instead of cops — Tony J (@stonyjbc) September 27, 2018

Ain’t it?

I hope it wasn't a VW Bug. — I Hate The Media (@ihatethemedia) September 27, 2018

We’ve reached parody level Mach 1 — Cassandra (@TheWeeHours) September 27, 2018

Sure seems like it.

They're just piling on now. — Writer, CR HIATT (@CR_HIATT) September 27, 2018

Desperate times call for desperate measures or something.

