If and when Kavanaugh is cleared and finally confirmed, we must never forget how complicit the media was in smearing his person, his name, and his family. They will pretend they weren’t biased and just covered the story but when you see hit pieces like this yearbook garbage from the New York Times, it’s clear they too have an agenda in doing whatever they can to stop Kavanaugh.

It’s gross.

NYT quickly scrubbed source of yearbook hit piece, a rabidly anti-Trump politician whose recent campaign for MD governor was based on his vow to "piss off Donald Trump" https://t.co/Dzb7knUJjS — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 25, 2018

Wow.

From The Federalist:

A New York Times article scrutinizing inside jokes in the 1983 yearbook of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s Georgetown Preparatory School hid multiple problems with its claims, including that it was sourced to a rabidly anti-Trump politician in Maryland and his associate. The article reveals inside jokes about a friend of Kavanaugh and his classmates named Renate Schroeder Dolphin. The classmates are featured in a picture with a caption “Renate Alumnius,” which the Times’ named and anonymous sources argue is bragging about sex. The classmates strenuously insist that the reference was nothing of the kind and that none of the men had sexual relations with the friend. They say that they attended each other’s dances and prep school functions and maintained the friendship throughout the next several decades.

Like we said, gross.

New York Times Hid Multiple Key Facts In Kavanaugh Yearbook Hit https://t.co/9DNd4et8yL — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 25, 2018

Oh, that too.

So not only did they scrub the biased source for the smear piece but they hid key facts.

Classy.

Now THAT was mean.

And accurate.

What a laughably amateurish hit job. Their new motto is all the news that fits our agenda. — Kevin Morgan (@Knamorgan55) September 25, 2018

This whole damn thing has been a laughably amateurish hit job.

Evil people, deliberately ruining lives to push a political agenda. — Natalie Malonis (@Natalie_Malonis) September 25, 2018

Or as we call them, the Left.

