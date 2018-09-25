All we’ve heard from Democrats since Feinstein threw the Senate Dems’ ‘Hail Mary’ by dropping Ford’s letter of allegations against Kavanaugh that she’d sat on for two months is that the GOP is bullying her and all survivors of sexual assault.

Seriously, if you can stand to read the timelines of Mazie Hirono, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, etc. you’ll see many, many tweets about how they believe women … just not women who accuse Democrats.

They leave that tidbit out.

While trashing Kavanaugh, which has led to his family being harassed and threatened.

Especially his wife, Ashley Kavanaugh.

The hate storm being leveled by the left at Ashley Kavanaugh is a good indicator of what they really think of women—or at least any women with whom they disagree. So enough already with the liberal lecturing about "respect" and "bullying." — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 25, 2018

They believe women, as long as they think and vote like them. Yup.

Their hatred of women is legendary. Just ask Bill Clinton and Ted Kennedy for starters. — Charles Watson (@cwatson34) September 25, 2018

Totally agree…what do they want from Ashley Kavanaugh? Leave her husband? Insane.

God help me to get close to any of those called females. — Karin Pereira (@tradess2013) September 25, 2018

She's receiving messages telling her to "put a bullet in his head". — GrampyRick (@Grampy_Rick) September 25, 2018

But it’s the GOP who are bullies.

Right.

I’m actually going to vote for Ted Cruz because of this. And I hate Ted Cruz ! — Ron Schulz (@RonSchulz2) September 25, 2018

Ok, so we laughed at this tweet but he brings up an excellent point. The nonsense the Left has pulled with Kavanaugh and his family is starting to unite the right, they are firing up the Republican base.

If and when there’s a red wave in November remember to say thanks to Democrats for their support.

For Dems

Politics >>>>>> EVERYTHING

If you have “wrongthink” they hate you and want you destroyed. — Bryan Jones (@bpjauburn) September 25, 2018

Clearly.

I believe it is a war on woman. — Tara Marie (@TaraMarie8118) September 25, 2018

War on ‘conservative’ women.

Yep.

The Dems are not FOR WOMEN IN REALITY!! They just like to say they are!! They ARE about controlling people and keeping them under themselves — Colleen E Braun (@colleenebraun) September 25, 2018

Truth. They are about power, authority, and control.

…and that's how the left is unmasked. Its all about power. — Barry Fleischer (@MusicBarry1) September 25, 2018

Bingo.

