What happened to Soledad O’Brien?

She used to be someone this editor really respected.

Could it be that Trump Derangement Syndrome is indeed a real thing? C’mon Soledad, you’re better than this.

We hope.

Martha MacCallum, July 2016, describing Roger Ailes after Gretchen Carlson sued him for sexual harassment: “Roger is such a terrific boss,” mused MacCallum. “I don’t like to see anything that reflects negatively on him.” Note: 2 months later Fox paid Gretchen $20 mil to settle. https://t.co/NKCushVeU2 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) September 24, 2018

This was so low.

Martha fired back:

As we have seen with many accused executives at NBC and CBS, etc (Lauer, Brokaw, Rose, Moonves) those who’ve worked with them have spoken up initially to support them because they were surprised at the allegations, have you critcized them as well? https://t.co/xyGYTuftVC — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) September 25, 2018

Has Soledad responded to the ‘credible’ accusations against Ellison?

We’re going to guess no.

She didn’t even have the stones to respond to Martha.

Why can’t left comprehend most people comment on what they’ve experienced w a person.Bc u wld’t accuse/convict on another persons statement Soledad condemns u.Proving truth isn’t what she’s looking 4.SOB (yes it’s her initials) wants a weapon instead — Margueritte (@liberty228) September 25, 2018

Because they don’t care about facts or reality, all they care about is their own narrative and agenda.

Crickets from the dishonest lefty @soledadobrien — JC Davis (@jcdav) September 25, 2018

Sad, ain’t it?

The left is fine with attacking conservative women. Sickening. #ThemToo — Stu Parker (@stuparker1) September 25, 2018

@soledadobrien You couldn’t carry Martha’s briefcase on your best day. Jealous she gets the big interviews and you are doing “60 Days in” finale recaps. That says it all. You are so predictable and petty. You get owned head 2 head with a real journalist. Get over yourself #fail — Ｓｈｅｌｌｙ Ｍｏｏｒｅ (@ShellyMooreBB13) September 25, 2018

Oof.

That one probably left a mark.

@soledadobrien, People who live in glass houses… — Tim Reddock (@TigerTim62) September 25, 2018

A common theme among the Left these days, yup.

Ask Soledad how her friend Matt Lauer is doing?! — Megan Beyda (@MeganBeyda) September 25, 2018

Double oof.

Leftists favorite tactic – personal attacks. Its what they do. — autumn001 (@autumnj2001) September 25, 2018

True story.

