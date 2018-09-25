What happened to Soledad O’Brien?

She used to be someone this editor really respected.

Could it be that Trump Derangement Syndrome is indeed a real thing? C’mon Soledad, you’re better than this.

We hope.

This was so low.

Martha fired back:

Trending

Has Soledad responded to the ‘credible’ accusations against Ellison?

We’re going to guess no.

She didn’t even have the stones to respond to Martha.

Because they don’t care about facts or reality, all they care about is their own narrative and agenda.

Sad, ain’t it?

Oof.

That one probably left a mark.

A common theme among the Left these days, yup.

Double oof.

True story.

Related:

‘You are not safe. We will FIND YOU.’ Antifa group taking credit for attacking Cruz writes chilling, DANGEROUS thread

He has HAD IT! WATCH Orrin Hatch light Senate Dems UP for ‘pulling this kind of CRAP’ with Kavanaugh (video)

SAVAGE! Laura Ingraham just turned the tables on Senate Dems smearing Kavanaugh and they SO had it coming

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: fox newsinterviewKavanaughMartha MaccallumSoledad O'Brien