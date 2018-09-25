It would seem Senator Orrin Hatch is as FED UP with the Democrats as we are with the ridiculous circus they’ve made of Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Honestly, the harder they work to try and keep him off the SCOTUS bench the more determined we are to support him …

And to believe he is truly the justice we need.

This video of Hatch will be a classic:

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) on Kavanaugh allegations: "It's amazing to me that these allegations come out of nowhere at the last minute and that they weren't brought up earlier in this process, and it's not untypical for our friends on the other side to pull that kind of crap." pic.twitter.com/3YCjFOU0Io — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 25, 2018

Did he really say, ‘… pull that kind of crap?!’

OMG this is so rad.

Hatch is so rad.

His delivery is just so straight and matter of fact. Ha!

Time to start calling out the BS, are you paying attention, Chuck Grassley?

Dear Senator Hatch: they’re not our “friends”. — jerZboyMediaUSA (@jerZboyUSA) September 25, 2018

Nope, they’re not at all.

But we’re pretty sure he’s being facetious, like when a legislator calls another legislator, ‘the good senator from such and such.’ It’s passive aggressive brilliance.

Is “Friends” a code word for assh**es… — Done & Gone (@Shiftingears44) September 25, 2018

In a word, yes.

Heh.

"…. that kind of crap." Exactly @OrrinHatch, exactly. #ConfirmKavanaughNow enough already with kowtowing to the crap pulling dems! — So Many Idiots (@SoManyIdiots) September 25, 2018

And considering it’s starting to sound like Ford may be trying to push testifying out again … just vote.

It’s time.

They’ve put Kavanaugh and his family through enough, confirm him.

Related:

SAVAGE! Laura Ingraham just turned the tables on Senate Dems smearing Kavanaugh and they SO had it coming

HACKIEST hacks of ’em all! CNN’s headline about Kavanaugh’s letter to Grassley proves they are the very WORST

It is SO ON! Orrin Hatch SHREDS Senate Dems for demeaning Senate and SCOTUS with partisan games in BRUTAL thread