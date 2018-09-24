Sounds like Senator Orrin Hatch has had it up to HERE with Senate Dems playing games with the SCOTUS confirmation process. He even seems sick and tired of the media supporting their games and vice versa.

Who knew Orrin would ever be our spirit animal?

This was an epic thread and takedown …

NEW: Senator Hatch on the State of Play for Judge Kavanaugh's Confirmation–> https://t.co/GOMVkN89Ky pic.twitter.com/SDiGCWwmGv — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 24, 2018

YAAAAAAS.

Last nights story.. continues Senate Democrats’ pattern of playing hide the ball, after they spent six weeks sitting on a letter regarding alleged conduct while Judge Kavanaugh was in high school before leaking it to the press. https://t.co/GOMVkN89Ky pic.twitter.com/3EPABvymGr — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 24, 2018

Playing hide the ball, after they spent six weeks sitting on Ford’s letter.

DRAG THEM SENATOR.

Last nights article ✔️ Individual came forward because Senate Democrats "came looking"

✔️ Went on record after "6 days of carefully assessing her memories" with a former Democrat elected official

✔️ The NYT found "no one with firsthand knowledge.."https://t.co/GOMVkN89Ky — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 24, 2018

Yup. Democrats are looking for others to accuse Kavanaugh because their original ‘heroine’s’ story is starting to fall apart. So they need other women to claim he did something to them … like Deborah Ramirez who can’t seem to remember if it was him or not, and none of her friends can corroborate her story either.

The Dems sure can pick ’em.

The Times further reported that the individual in the story had contacted former classmates herself in an effort to corroborate the story and had “told some of them that she could not be certain Mr. Kavanaugh was the one who exposed himself.” pic.twitter.com/dS5I9PpZLr — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 24, 2018

That’s what we said.

Unsurprisingly, Senate Democrats are now using last night’s article as an excuse to call for further delays. This follows the same approach they have taken since Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination was first announced. No innuendo has been too low, no insinuation too dirty. pic.twitter.com/rUhNJt7ss4 — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 24, 2018

We’ve known all along this was all just a stall tactic to push this out beyond the midterms.

It’s time to vote.

Every accuser deserves to be heard. Moreover, a person who has committed sexual assault should not serve on the Supreme Court. But the way my Democratic colleagues have approached these allegations makes clear that the driving objective here is not truth, but politics. pic.twitter.com/cZYgwWuIgy — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 24, 2018

PREACH!

Senate Democrats are demeaning both the Senate and the Supreme Court through their partisan games and transparent attempts at character assassination. We should hear from Dr. Ford on Thursday as planned. Then we should vote.https://t.co/GOMVkN89Ky — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 24, 2018

A-freakin’-men.

