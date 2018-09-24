Would someone PLEASE remind Brian Stelter he works for CNN?

"I can't tell you how important I think it is for the future of the press in this country, if he's going to be brought down — we don't know that, but if he's going to be brought down — that the press isn't seen as complicit in that effort." —@David_Gergen https://t.co/GgMbj06zqK — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 24, 2018

From money.cnn.com:

Try to put yourself Christine Blasey Ford’s shoes for a minute. You’re living out of a suitcase. You’re staring down death threats. You’re thinking about testifying. Everybody on TV is talking about you. And many websites are smearing you to help Kavanaugh. No.

He continues …

During the aforementioned CNN segment, I found myself saying this about Kavanaugh: “He is allowed to have been a frat boy. I’m sure other judges have been frat boys. I’m sure other judges have had similar experiences at college.” Afterward, I wanted to unwind those words. Yes, a fraternity member is allowed to become a Supreme Court justice — many have. Long nights of partying shouldn’t be counted against someone. But acts of sexual assault should be. Boys will only “be boys” if society enables and excuses certain behaviors…

Alrighty then, Bri.

So the media should work to not be seen as complicit in this circus. Too late.

You mean like a left leaning news outlet running a terribly sourced hatchet piece so bereft of evidence that every other news outlet passed on it? That kind of thing? https://t.co/B3u1dTQFjQ — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 24, 2018

See?

That ship has been gone for a couple of weeks now. The coordination between the media and Democrats has been so overwhelming and so obvious, even media defenders on the right are abandoning. You can't put this cat back in the bag. — Phil P (@earlp1231) September 24, 2018

The media has done nothing but help further this smear campaign on Kavanaugh. Meanwhile all but ignoring Keith Ellison’s accuser Karen Monahan who appears to actually have evidence and real witnesses.

Them’s the facts … we know, facts confuse CNN types but it is what it is.

Well- screwed that one up again. — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) September 24, 2018

You are complicit. It’s crystal clear how the media and democrats are one in the same — Robert Hoover (@_RobertHoover) September 24, 2018

Your bias is so transparent — Pcee (@Fisher04113) September 24, 2018

The reporting so far is ridiculous. — John DePetro Show-Radio talk host (@JohnDePetroshow) September 24, 2018

Evergreen.

