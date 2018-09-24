Democrats always seem to shoot themselves in the foot.

For example, Biden’s Rule is why Merrick Garland didn’t stand a chance, and Harry Reid nuked the filibuster which will ultimately confirm Kavanaugh. This is also why we are likely dealing with this nonsense from Senate Dems who are determined to stop Kavanaugh at any cost, even if that means his daughters are receiving death threats.

Ends justify the means and such.

Laura Ingraham reminded the Democrats how this always backfires on them:

The Democrats have dug a hole for their own future nominees, and opened a door for the GOP to go back and examine ALL aspects of their high school and college days. That should be fun. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 24, 2018

That SHOULD be fun.

Oh, we know what you’re thinking … if they keep playing these political games nothing really ever gets accomplished and ultimately the country and our people suffer BUT you also have to admit the idea of them facing their ‘karma’ is a teensy bit satisfying.

There in lies the problem. The Rs will NEVER fight this dirty and the msm will NEVER apply this same standard. — Itsallgood, man (@recoveringlibrl) September 24, 2018

A fair point, although to be honest, we didn’t expect someone like Donald Trump to be president so who knows.

Waste of time. Look at Beto. They don’t care about his past! Shit! They don’t care about Ellison’s present. If Jeffrey Dahmer rose from the dead, ran as a democrat against a Trump supporting, Christian, conservative…Dahmer gets their vote. — Sarcasm, it’s how I hug (@CausticSarcasm1) September 24, 2018

Sadly that’s true.

If Kavanaugh goes down (and I pray he won’t – he doesn’t deserve any of this clearly calculated smear campaign), @realDonaldTrump should immediately nominate Amy Coney Barrett – and take vote straight to the Senate floor! She was just in front of committee a few short months ago! — Katie Delaney (@delaneykatie) September 24, 2018

They’d really struggle with Amy, wouldn’t they?

Maybe when RBG ‘retires.’

Logically… you are correct. Sadly, you and I know that they (the Democrats) will NEVER be held to the same standard. There will be excuses – the media will be complicit, and the "sheep" will follow. — Ken Fairbrother (@KenFairbrother) September 24, 2018

Freakin’ buzzkills.

But they’re right. The GOP needs to SACK UP, pronto!

Related:

HACKIEST hacks of ’em all! CNN’s headline about Kavanaugh’s letter to Grassley proves they are the very WORST

It is SO ON! Orrin Hatch SHREDS Senate Dems for demeaning Senate and SCOTUS with partisan games in BRUTAL thread

Too late, CHAMP! Brian Stelter STEPS IN IT claiming media shouldn’t seem ‘complicit’ in smearing Kavanaugh