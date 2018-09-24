CNN. Always doing their part to support whatever new narrative the Left is pushing …

Kavanaugh wrote a very strong and determined letter to Grassley, which is really what his supporters needed to see. That he’s not giving up, that he’s not turning tail, that he’s going to fight to clear his name.

And CNN framed it like this:

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh lashes out at "smears" after a new allegation emerges, and makes clear that he plans to defend himself at Thursday's hearing https://t.co/uNM8m9R9ol pic.twitter.com/kMTDS7ECPg — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 24, 2018

Lashes out.

Like some angry, crazy woman … wait, is that sexist? *eye roll*

From CNN:

Brett Kavanaugh launched a bold effort to save his nomination to the US Supreme Court on Monday, lashing out at “smears” and a “grotesque and obvious character assassination” following the emergence of a new allegation of inappropriate sexual behavior. Kavanaugh made clear that he was having no thoughts of folding his nomination, despite allegations dating to the 1980s, and warned that if his candidacy failed, it would deter people of all political persuasions from entering public service.

‘Launched a bold effort.’ Really?

Defending himself against a smear campaign is bold?

Add that to the ‘lashes out’ nonsense and we have a real winner here.

Oh CNN, never change.

He did not 'lash out.'

He firmly stated he will not be bullied by false accusations and transparent, obvious smears that are politically motivated. Much like this headline. https://t.co/xi81K3OEMu — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 24, 2018

Right?

Lashed out…… vs issued a statement allrighty then #FakeNews — Rhonda Koenig (@Rhondako) September 24, 2018

Fake news is gonna fake news.

"Lashes out"

A little overboard, don't you think?https://t.co/QpSDkJ7MtI — Paige Rogers 🎨 (@PaintingPastor) September 24, 2018

A little.

Cnn "news" lashes out at Kavanaugh for defending himself against ugly baseless smears. — sarainitaly👜 (@sarainitaly) September 24, 2018

“Lashes” so transparent. “Issues statement of defense”. You’re a Dem PR firm. — Just Brad (@bradcundiff) September 24, 2018

Lashes out, huh? So that is what defending yourself and your name is considered? And you wonder why people don't trust you. — Mortis (@WitchyDruss) September 24, 2018

* Issues statement Fixed it for you — Max Peters (@TikiMaximus) September 24, 2018

But that doesn’t frame Kavanaugh as an angry, explosive, dangerous guy which is what CNN was likely trying to do here.

You spelled "responds" wrong, you partisan hacks. — Michael Arcane (@MichaelArcane) September 24, 2018

“Conservatives POUNCE!” The media is so eager to find someone guilty if it means getting their way. America was founded on innocent until proven guilty. Shame on you! — Zelda (@zelda85044) September 24, 2018

Blah blah blah — Roy Anderson (@cavsvip) September 24, 2018

‘Nuff said.

