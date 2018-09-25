As Twitchy readers know, Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi were ‘attacked’ by protesters in a restaurant in D.C. last night. After the said attack, this thread from Smash Racism DC was posted on Twitter. We cannot verify that these are the morons who harassed Cruz and his wife (this could be some yahoo in his basement eating Fruit By The Foot and complaining about the latest season of Supernatural) but we found the content of the thread is disconcerting.

p1. No—you can’t eat in peace—your politics are an attack on all of us You’re votes are a death wish. Your votes are hate crimes. Tonight Senator Ted Cruz arrived at Fiola, an upscale restaurant mere steps from the White House, to enjoy a hearty Italian dinner. https://t.co/7vRsLmXd0Z — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

These people.

Your mom is a hate crime https://t.co/PMeoy8Zz4f — Ordy's Amish Pumpkin Spice Butter (@OrdyPackard) September 25, 2018

Before you even ask, yes, this group’s thread is still up and no as far as we can tell they have not been locked or penalized for writing any of this.

Hey @jack and @TwitterSupport, why are you allowing an account to promote video of targeted harassment of Ted Cruz and his Wife? That literally fits the definition of what gets banned on your platform, but you're allowing it. That accounts needs to be banned. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 25, 2018

Meanwhile, James Woods remains locked over a ridiculous tweet making fun of Democrats.

p2. He could have dined on a lavish four course meal for only $145 while millions of Americans struggle to buy groceries. He might have sampled from the top shelf wine list as migrant children languish in cages. — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

FFS.

p3. He’d have laughed with his wife while women and members of the LGBTQ community collectively gasp in horror as Senator Cruz pushes forward on Bret Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination. At least he could have had activists not interrupted his evening just as he was being seated — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

Forget the absolute paranoia here, but they’re so misinformed and ignorant.

And that has always been the goal of Democrats, keep their base stupid and angry.

It’s working.

p4. Instead, activists from Smash Racism DC, Resist This, DC IWW, members of DC Democratic Socialists of America, Anarchists, women, sexual assault survivors, and members of the LGBTQ community interrupted Ted Cruz’s peaceful meal. — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

Interrupted.

That’s adorable.

p5. While our interruption does not compare in scale to the interruptions his actions as a Senator have had on millions of American lives, we hope that it reminds Cruz and others like him that they are not safe from the people they have hurt. — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

They are not safe.

Here’s where it gets creepy.

p6. This is a message to Ted Cruz, Bret Kavanaugh, Donald Trump and the rest of the racist, sexist, transphobic, and homophobic right-wing scum: You are not safe. We will find you. We will expose you. We will take from you the peace you have taken from so many others. — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

You are not safe. We will find you.

Oh, and then they posted Gavin McInnes’ phone number but we left that out – we will not help these thugs doxx someone.

So either they are truly dangerous and should be reported to authorities OR they’re attention-seeking hosebags playing tough from behind their keyboards.

That’s where our head went too.

Scary stuff.

So, as anti fascists you’re going to act like… fascists. 🙄 — Scott A. (@HTX_Con) September 25, 2018

Antifa aka Anti-fascists has indeed become the fascists. Crazy ain’t it?

Here’s evil Mike Pence swearing in Ric Grennell as a US Ambassador. He is openly gay and is pictured with his husband. That evil GOP sure knows how to show their homophobia and intolerance, don’t they? Delete your account before you’re banned. pic.twitter.com/AdTskAfJsp — Max Peters (@TikiMaximus) September 25, 2018

EVIL!

You're a bunch of coddled twunts — Chris (@chrimyer) September 25, 2018

What he said.

Truth be told, most people on this thread made fun of the tough guys tweeting threats, but from what we’ve seen covering these yahoos since 2016, they are as desperate as the elected Democrats to control their fellow man and may be willing to do anything.

Clearly.

