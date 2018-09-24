The protest opposing the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hit the Senate on Monday, and it even followed Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife into a DC restaurant that same evening. This idiocy has gotten out of control:

BREAKING. Activists just chased @TedCruz out of a fancy Washington DC restaurant, chanting “We Believe Survivors!” Cruz has been friends with creep Kavanaugh for 20 years. Now Cruz is on judiciary committee hearing his testimony. Fascists not welcome! #CancelKavanugh pic.twitter.com/7mx6Tc32za — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

Sexual assault survivor questioned Cruz during disruption at fancy Washington DC restaurant. Cruz ignores her. #CancelKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/bbtQ8TqE4H — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

Stay classy, lefties.

“Activists”? You mean scumbags harassing a U.S. Senator because they oppose his political beliefs? Nothing would upset these “activists” more than if the Cruz camp fundraised off of these idiots. ➡️ https://t.co/TcLLWyBRw0 https://t.co/Zxj2H2MMHu — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) September 25, 2018

Unbelievable how low those people go! https://t.co/9Svix58tJK — usmade100 (@usmade100) September 25, 2018

These people are Unhinged. — Julie Howard (@howard_juliea) September 25, 2018

He should. She’s a dangerous lunatic. https://t.co/V12CFqfGXz — Buttload the Usurper (@MetricButtload) September 25, 2018

Anti-Kavanaugh protesters have really been keeping it classy these last few months:

Sen. Ted Cruz is latest Republican to be harassed in public. Incidents became common over the summer: 6/18: Miller heckled at restaurant

6/20: Sec. Nielsen chased out of restaurant

6/22: Sanders refused service at Red Hen

6/23: Pam Bondi heckled at movie theater Many more… https://t.co/KOlbaIVCBy — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) September 25, 2018

And we probably haven’t seen anything yet.