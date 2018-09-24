The protest opposing the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hit the Senate on Monday, and it even followed Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife into a DC restaurant that same evening. This idiocy has gotten out of control:

Stay classy, lefties.

Anti-Kavanaugh protesters have really been keeping it classy these last few months:

And we probably haven’t seen anything yet.

