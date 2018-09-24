The protest opposing the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hit the Senate on Monday, and it even followed Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife into a DC restaurant that same evening. This idiocy has gotten out of control:
BREAKING. Activists just chased @TedCruz out of a fancy Washington DC restaurant, chanting “We Believe Survivors!”
Cruz has been friends with creep Kavanaugh for 20 years. Now Cruz is on judiciary committee hearing his testimony.
Fascists not welcome! #CancelKavanugh pic.twitter.com/7mx6Tc32za
Sexual assault survivor questioned Cruz during disruption at fancy Washington DC restaurant. Cruz ignores her. #CancelKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/bbtQ8TqE4H
Stay classy, lefties.
“Activists”? You mean scumbags harassing a U.S. Senator because they oppose his political beliefs? Nothing would upset these “activists” more than if the Cruz camp fundraised off of these idiots. ➡️ https://t.co/TcLLWyBRw0 https://t.co/Zxj2H2MMHu
Unbelievable how low those people go! https://t.co/9Svix58tJK
These people are Unhinged.
These people are animals. https://t.co/m1et0JnQil
He should. She’s a dangerous lunatic. https://t.co/V12CFqfGXz
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters have really been keeping it classy these last few months:
Sen. Ted Cruz is latest Republican to be harassed in public. Incidents became common over the summer:
6/18: Miller heckled at restaurant
6/20: Sec. Nielsen chased out of restaurant
6/22: Sanders refused service at Red Hen
6/23: Pam Bondi heckled at movie theater
Many more… https://t.co/KOlbaIVCBy
And we probably haven’t seen anything yet.