Earlier today, reports surfaced that a possible fourth ‘victim’ of Brett Kavanaugh had come forward and was actually reporting her allegations to the Montgomery Co. Police Department. NOW it sounds like that may not have been true and the police chief himself is claiming he has no knowledge of anyone coming forward to report any allegations involving Judge Kavanaugh.

"I have spoken with my Chief of Detectives, and neither of us have any knowledge of anyone coming forward to us to report any allegations involving Judge Kavanaugh," Montgomery Co. police chief J. Thomas Manger told the Washington Examiner in an email. https://t.co/qzSOCQtCub — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) September 24, 2018

From the Washington Examiner:

The chief of police in Montgomery County, Maryland, says his officers are not looking into sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, appearing to contradict a local news report that “investigators” were looking at a potential second high school misconduct allegation. “I have spoken with my chief of detectives, and neither of us has any knowledge of anyone coming forward to us to report any allegations involving Judge Kavanaugh,” police chief J. Thomas Manger told the Washington Examiner in an email. The Montgomery County Sentinel reported Monday that “Montgomery County investigators” were “looking at” a ” potential second sexual assault complaint” dating from Kavanaugh’s senior year the Georgetown Prep high school “after an anonymous witness came forward this weekend.” The local publication did not identify the “investigators” as police, but ordinarily, police would investigate an alleged crime before a decision on whether to prosecute.

These allegations coming out of the woodwork, along with waiting for specific dates like Thursday, seem a wee but politically motivated. He misses sitting for Oct 1 by stalling till Thursday.

Montgomery Co Police released this statement:

Statement from the Montgomery County Police Department Regarding Victim Accusations of Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh: https://t.co/U8dK2jTYz3 — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) September 24, 2018

At this time, the Montgomery County Police Department has not received a request by any alleged victim nor a victim’s attorney to initiate a police report or a criminal investigation regarding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The Department recognizes that victims of sexual assault may not want to involve law enforcement and/or initiate a criminal investigation, and we respect that position. The Department, however, stands prepared to assist anyone who reports being the victim of a sexual assault. Typically, in a sexual assault case, the cooperation of the victim or witnesses is necessary. As with any criminal investigation, a determination must be made as to the jurisdiction where the alleged offense occurred and the specific details of the event to establish a potential criminal charge. Our Department is ready to investigate any claim of sexual assault that is alleged to have occurred within our County.

