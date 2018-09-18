Sen. Dianne Feinstein has accused Republicans of not doing enough to investigate the allegations of sexual abuse against Kavanaugh made by Christine Ford … that she herself sat on for two months.

TWO MONTHS.

Maybe she thought to bring up Anita Hill was a good idea, but this went so badly for her, as has most of this nonsense.

Dianne. C’mon now.

Grassley has reached out to Ford for an interview.

Ford has ignored him.

Try again.

Nope.

Not an unfair assessment, she did employ a Chinese spy for 20 years.

It’s getting beyond ridiculous.

Sensing a theme here, Dianne.

HA!

Because it’s all about the politics.

Not Kavanaugh.

Not SCOTUS.

Not even justice.

And she knows it.

