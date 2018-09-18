Sen. Dianne Feinstein has accused Republicans of not doing enough to investigate the allegations of sexual abuse against Kavanaugh made by Christine Ford … that she herself sat on for two months.

TWO MONTHS.

Maybe she thought to bring up Anita Hill was a good idea, but this went so badly for her, as has most of this nonsense.

Republicans have learned nothing from Anita Hill. President Bush asked the FBI to do its job and investigate Hill’s allegations, which it did. Now, under the Trump administration, Republicans want to do even less by blocking any investigation into Dr. Blasey Ford’s allegations. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 18, 2018

Dianne. C’mon now.

The Senate Judiciary Committee should allow the FBI to conduct a full investigation before we hold any hearings on the allegations Dr. Ford has made against Brett Kavanaugh. Holding a hearing without any investigation signals no interest in getting to the bottom of this. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 18, 2018

Grassley has reached out to Ford for an interview.

Ford has ignored him.

Try again.

You held this back for 2 months

So

No — mallen (@mallen2010) September 18, 2018

Nope.

Anita Hill's accusations were discredited, Senator Feinstein. Have you thought about resigning? In addition to being corrupt, you may be experiencing dementia. You are also simply incompetent — Arqahn (@Arqahn) September 18, 2018

Not an unfair assessment, she did employ a Chinese spy for 20 years.

Why did the FBI “go after” the allegations Senator? Was it because they had prevue based on where the allegations Hill said occurred took place? Did that have something to do with it? Is that why they have already told you they are not getting involved with Ford? — Just Brad (@bradcundiff) September 18, 2018

It’s getting beyond ridiculous.

Why did you sit on the letter until after his hearings were over you absolute corrupt and dishonest swamp creature? — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) September 18, 2018

Can you explain to me why YOU didn't question Kavanaugh about this WHEN HE WAS IN FRONT OF YOU UNDER OATH?

Thanks, I'll wait. — Amy (@famousamosquito) September 18, 2018

MAYBE SOMETHING YOU COULD HAVE ASKED THEM TO DO IN JULY. Right? You can't claim it's being rushed when you sat on the letter for 2 months. — Robert Hoover (@_RobertHoover) September 18, 2018

Why didn't you do something about this when you first learned of the allegation? — Keith Burton (@bbeekk321) September 18, 2018

Sensing a theme here, Dianne.

I believe you’ve misspelled Democrats. — Trump'sConscience (@c3t1p99) September 18, 2018

HA!

You could have asked him about it when he was under oath. Why didn’t you? — NotMe 🇺🇸 (@redcardphreek) September 18, 2018

Because it’s all about the politics.

Not Kavanaugh.

Not SCOTUS.

Not even justice.

And she knows it.

