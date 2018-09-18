You’d think after Hillary’s humiliating loss in 2016, that the Democrats would have figured out looking down on and treating average American citizens as less than is not a great gameplan. But good ol’ Crazy Uncle Joe just couldn’t help himself.

Mr. Biden told an enthusiastic crowd of LGBTQ rights advocates that social conservatives at home and abroad who used religion or culture as a “license to discriminate” were committing a “crime” of prejudice.

“Despite losing in the courts and in the court of public opinion, these forces of intolerance remain determined to undermine and roll back the progress you all have made,” he argued. “This time they — not you — have an ally in the White House.

“They’re a small percentage of the American people, virulent people,” he continued. “Some of them the dregs of society. And instead of using the full might of the executive branch to secure justice, dignity [and] safety for all, the president uses the White House as a literal, literal bully pulpit, callously exerting his power over those who have little or none.”

Sure, Biden. Call a rather large portion of the American population names,  because that worked out so well for Hillary.

Of course, it’s all about division for Democrats. Then they can pretend they’re fighting for the little guy.

*eye roll*

