You’d think after Hillary’s humiliating loss in 2016, that the Democrats would have figured out looking down on and treating average American citizens as less than is not a great gameplan. But good ol’ Crazy Uncle Joe just couldn’t help himself.

Sure they hate @realDonaldTrump, but they hate the average citizen more. And every now & then the mask drops "Biden ‘Downgrades’ Trump-Supporting ‘Deplorables’ to ‘Dregs of Society’" https://t.co/d0a8PXDNwZ via @NYJooo — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) September 17, 2018

Mr. Biden told an enthusiastic crowd of LGBTQ rights advocates that social conservatives at home and abroad who used religion or culture as a “license to discriminate” were committing a “crime” of prejudice. “Despite losing in the courts and in the court of public opinion, these forces of intolerance remain determined to undermine and roll back the progress you all have made,” he argued. “This time they — not you — have an ally in the White House. “They’re a small percentage of the American people, virulent people,” he continued. “Some of them the dregs of society. And instead of using the full might of the executive branch to secure justice, dignity [and] safety for all, the president uses the White House as a literal, literal bully pulpit, callously exerting his power over those who have little or none.”

Sure, Biden. Call a rather large portion of the American population names, because that worked out so well for Hillary.

Does Biden not realize he insulted 50% of all American citizens? — Ron Stokes (@ronwstokes) September 17, 2018

Aww gee, and I was just getting used being called deplorable.😁 — JUDYNYC (@JUDYKNY) September 17, 2018

President Trump has given us a voice. He listened to us and they cannot stand it so they want to destroy him. — Jem's (@Jemsnatural) September 17, 2018

Yes, I had to change my nic after I saw that! lol — DeplorableDregOfSociety (@KathyWilson0528) September 17, 2018

Yet another attempt to weaponize the American people against each other. These people are disgraceful. — Leslie Banks (@LeslieBanksUSA) September 17, 2018

Of course, it’s all about division for Democrats. Then they can pretend they’re fighting for the little guy.

*eye roll*

