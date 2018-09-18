Ever since Christine Ford came forward with her allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, the Left has been playing the ‘BELIEVE WOMEN’ card and treating anyone and everyone who doubts Ford as sexists who condone and enable sexual abuse.

If only they’d supported Karen Monahan in the same way when she accused Keith Ellison … you remember Karen, right? If not we wouldn’t be surprised, the media worked awfully hard to help the Left bury that story.

Keith Ellison Accuser, Karen Monahan, Says Democratic Party Doesn’t Believe Her https://t.co/wbn0Nqg1tj pic.twitter.com/C7qeBSs4Ed — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 17, 2018

From The Daily Caller:

Karen Monahan, the woman accusing Minnesota Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison of domestic abuse, responded to a Twitter user on Monday who asked if Democrats believe Monahan’s allegations, saying they don’t, and that she’s been threatened and isolated from her own party. “Four people, including my supervisor at the time, stated that I came to them after and shared the exact story I shared publicly, I shared multiple text between me and Keith, where I discuss the abuse with him and much more,” Monahan continued on Twitter. “As I said before, I knew I wouldn’t be believed.”

Being that Karen cannot be exploited in a positive manner Democrats were quick to ignore and bury her accusations.

But tell us again how much the Left BELIEVES women.

No, they don't. I've been smeared, threatened, isolated from my own party. I provided medical records from 2017, stating on two different Dr. Visits, I told them about the abuse and who did it. My therapist released records stating I have been dealing and healing from the abuse — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) September 17, 2018

When we first covered Karen a couple of months ago, while she was not verified she did have an actual photo. And gosh, notice that Twitter hasn’t rushed to verify her yet.

Color us shocked.

Don't believe the woman with evidence but put everything they have on a woman with just a story. — Jennifer (@JLD38e88) September 17, 2018

Kavanaugh:

36 year old allegation from registered democrat with no evidence.

GUILTY! Ellison:

2006 and 2018 accused of abusing women with evidence.

*crickets* — ROME ツ (@romanmestas) September 17, 2018

What’s up with that? So funny how this is happening at the same time as Kavanaugh but they pretend to be oblivious to the Ellison accusation! — Dane Taylor (@foxielives) September 17, 2018

It’s all about the narrative. Justice is irrelevant.

