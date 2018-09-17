If CNN considers you a Conservative … you’re not one.

Unless they’re complaining about you.

Sort of like Salon, if they add you to a list of Conservatives worth following you’re doing something wrong.

Like this morning, CNN was reading from an op-ed by a ‘conservative columnist’ at the Washington Post likely to prove they’re unbiased and objective.

Who do you think it was?

CNN is reading off an op-ed from "a conservative columnist at the Washington Post." GUESS WHO. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 17, 2018

OOH OOH, WE KNOW!

Only just now occurring to me that conservatives are enamored of a fake liberal and liberals are enamored a fake conservative, and they're both named Rubin. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 17, 2018

Oof.

And truth.

Jennifer Rubin. They may as well have read a column from Brian Stelter.

The only reason she exists is so media blowholes can reference a "conservative" without ever having to book an actual conservative. — International House of Bencakes (@Bennettruth) September 17, 2018

They use her to shame other conservatives.

Yup.

Does she even call herself a conservative anymore? I thought she deleted that. CNN is literally reporting fake news — Jake R. (@jaker1419) September 17, 2018

I have to admit that I was unable to even muster a guess. — James Kolan (@James_in_Perth) September 17, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

No.

Well, if "Conservative" is in quotes… — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 17, 2018

If the Washington Post had any Integrity they quit labeling her as such but the truth is her only value to them is as a conservative even though she has proven that she is anything but — Dino🐻 (@dinok1975) September 17, 2018

If they stop calling her a Conservative they lose their secret weapon.

Heh.

