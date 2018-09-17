If CNN considers you a Conservative … you’re not one.
Unless they’re complaining about you.
Sort of like Salon, if they add you to a list of Conservatives worth following you’re doing something wrong.
Like this morning, CNN was reading from an op-ed by a ‘conservative columnist’ at the Washington Post likely to prove they’re unbiased and objective.
Who do you think it was?
CNN is reading off an op-ed from "a conservative columnist at the Washington Post."
GUESS WHO.
OOH OOH, WE KNOW!
Only just now occurring to me that conservatives are enamored of a fake liberal and liberals are enamored a fake conservative, and they're both named Rubin.
Oof.
And truth.
Jennifer Rubin. They may as well have read a column from Brian Stelter.
The only reason she exists is so media blowholes can reference a "conservative" without ever having to book an actual conservative.
— International House of Bencakes (@Bennettruth) September 17, 2018
The only reason she exists is so media blowholes can reference a "conservative" without ever having to book an actual conservative.
They use her to shame other conservatives.
Yup.
Does she even call herself a conservative anymore? I thought she deleted that. CNN is literally reporting fake news
I have to admit that I was unable to even muster a guess.
Is it @SonnyBunch
HA HA HA HA HA HA.
No.
Well, if "Conservative" is in quotes…
If the Washington Post had any Integrity they quit labeling her as such but the truth is her only value to them is as a conservative even though she has proven that she is anything but
If they stop calling her a Conservative they lose their secret weapon.
Heh.
