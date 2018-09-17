If CNN considers you a Conservative … you’re not one.

Unless they’re complaining about you.

Sort of like Salon, if they add you to a list of Conservatives worth following you’re doing something wrong.

Like this morning, CNN was reading from an op-ed by a ‘conservative columnist’ at the Washington Post likely to prove they’re unbiased and objective.

Who do you think it was?

OOH OOH, WE KNOW!

Trending

Oof.

And truth.

Jennifer Rubin. They may as well have read a column from Brian Stelter.

They use her to shame other conservatives.

Yup.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

No.

If they stop calling her a Conservative they lose their secret weapon.

Heh.

Related:

Legend in her OWN MIND! Alyssa Milano writes Trump a letter because she’s ‘not scared of him’ and we can’t stop laughing

Can you say HOLY SH*T?! Peter Strzok’s text sent just HOURS after Comey’s termination went public is DAMNING

HUGE if true –> Kurt Schlichter drops the mother of all truth-bombs on Christine Blasey Ford’s credibility

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNconservativeJennifer Rubin