Kamala Harris believes the public deserves to know about the character of Brett Kavanaugh.

She also believes the government should pay for American’s rent if they fall on hard times so we should probably take what she believes with a grain of salt.

“The American public deserves to know the character of someone who will serve for his entire life on the highest court in our country.” — Sen. @KamalaHarris on sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/cMzbuCCQ5Z — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 18, 2018

If only they’d have asked her about the charges against Keith Ellison. Don’t Minnesotans deserve to know about the character of the guy who wants to be their Attorney General?

“I believe her… anybody who comes forward at this point to be prepared to testify in the U.S. Senate against someone who's being nominated to one of the most powerful positions in the U.S. government, that takes an extraordinary amount of courage.” — Sen. @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/2Zqp23S3UT — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 18, 2018

Coming forward at the point where Democrats were so desperate they were willing to exploit her for their own political gain.

Perhaps that is courage.

"I believe that the FBI… should be compelled to do its job in terms of completing their background investigation and that's not being done." — Sen. @KamalaHarris on sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/JPqQFxdFXf — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 18, 2018

Forget there is very little for them to investigate considering Ford doesn’t remember when exactly this happened. You sort of need those small details to even get going, doncha think?

”The United States Senate needs to know who this person, Brett Kavanaugh, really is. That’s the issue.” — Sen. @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/S7tbuHosJi — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 18, 2018

They need to know who he is even though they’ve looked at half a million documents already and have told us time and time again they will not be voting for him.

Sen. @KamalaHarris, a top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee currently in the throes of the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation process, says she believes the woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when the two were high school students. https://t.co/7SnACuLp2P — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 18, 2018

Now all we need is Spartacus and the Senate Democrat theatrics will be complete.

She doesn’t care who Brett is. She said from the moment he was nominated she was against him sitting on the court. Her show of “concern” for “the truth” is just bad acting in DC theatre. — Just Brad (@bradcundiff) September 18, 2018

a record as federal judge for 16 years but ok………… — 'Merica (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) September 18, 2018

Ford can’t even say what month it happened or where and only made the claim 30 yrs later. How is that believable? It doesn’t allow Kavanaugh to show he was out of town or somewhere else because she can’t or won’t say a date or place — Robert Hoover (@_RobertHoover) September 18, 2018

He’s been a judge on the DC Circuit for 12 years after working in the White House. He already was a prominent figure. Plenty of time for this accuser to come forward. — Nick M (@NickAtNight128) September 18, 2018

Why didn't she question him during the hearings? Oh, Feinstein didn't think the claim was credible so she sat on it? Or did she just wait until he couldn't respond? — just alan (@anythingbutdem) September 18, 2018

Because THIS is their Hail Mary.

