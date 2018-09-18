‘Oh good, Hillary wrote an entire thread about Trump,’ said no one, ever.

Especially if that thread includes her accusing Trump of refusing to subject himself to the law … stop laughing, she really tweeted that.

Psh, see for yourself.

I've written a new afterword for "What Happened" breaking down what we've learned since it was published, how we got here, and how we can heal our body politic. The new edition is available today: https://t.co/RPyFsw96xT — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 18, 2018

Ugh, Hillary, just go away.

You lost!

Notice how she’s trying to sell her book here, once a Clinton, always a Clinton.

On the day after the election, I hoped my fears for our country's future were overblown. They were not. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 18, 2018

Hillary lost, we felt a good deal of relief; imagine the MESS she’d have made of this country already.

Donald Trump refuses to be subject to the law. The legitimacy of our elections is in doubt. The president is waging war on the truth. The administration is undermining the national unity that makes democracy possible. And then there's the breathtaking corruption. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 18, 2018

This. Is. AMAZING.

And not in a good way.

Hillary Clinton of ALL PEOPLE talking smack about someone refusing to subject themselves to the law. Ok gram-gram, time for your nap. Put the Twitter down.

There is a tendency, when talking about these things, to wring our hands about "both sides." But the truth is that this is not a symmetrical problem. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 18, 2018

Huh?

We should be clear about this: The increasing radicalism and irresponsibility of the Republican Party, including decades of demeaning government, demonizing Democrats, and debasing norms, is what gave us Donald Trump. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 18, 2018

Demonizing Democrats.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA … ouch, our sides.

Has she NOT been paying attention to the crazy on the Left???

Whether it was stealing a Supreme Court seat, gerrymandering congressional districts to disenfranchise African Americans, or muzzling government climate scientists, Republicans were undermining American democracy long before Trump made it to the Oval Office. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 18, 2018

Stealing a SCOTUS seat?

She’s so disgusting. There’s just no other word.

With our democracy in crisis and our institutions and traditions under siege, we need to do everything we can to fight back. Here's how. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 18, 2018

We already fought back.

We voted against you.

First: We’ve got to mobilize turnout in the midterms. There are fantastic candidates all over the country who’ll do great things, and we could finally see some congressional oversight of the White House. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 18, 2018

Then, we need to do some housecleaning. Just as Nixon’s abuses of power led to reforms, post-Trump all future presidential candidates should be required by law to release their tax returns. They also should not be exempt from ethics requirements and conflict-of-interest rules. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 18, 2018

We need to improve and protect our elections, from instituting paper ballot backups to repairing the Voting Rights Act, getting secret money out of politics, and—you won't be surprised to hear my support for this—abolishing the Electoral College. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 18, 2018

Abolishing the electoral college.

OF COURSE.

Above all, we need to find a way to restitch our fraying social fabric and rekindle our civic spirit. We need to bring back civics education in our schools. We need systemic economic reforms that reduce inequality and give a strong voice to working families. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 18, 2018

Blow.

Democracy works only when we accept that we’re in this together. We can’t just ask, “Am I better off than I was four years ago?” We have to ask, “Are we better off? Are we as a country better, stronger, and fairer?” Ultimately, healing our country will come down to each of us. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 18, 2018

Raise your hand if reading this thread actually enraged you to the point of painful.

This effing woman.

Never, ever lecture anyone on not being subject to the law. Ever. — Phil P (@earlp1231) September 18, 2018

Wisconsin says hi. — Alaska Rik (@attyrik) September 18, 2018

HA!

Go away. You are the bozo who lost to him by underestimating him and not understanding the basic concept of the Electoral College. 11 States is all you need to win, but you ignored the States that were close. — Angry Margarita (@Angry_Margarita) September 18, 2018

We can’t even.

