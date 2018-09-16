Mattie Kahn, who is a senior editor for Glamour magazine according to her bio, thought this take (joke?) would somehow prove in a super edgy way that fetuses aren’t people …

The caps are a nice touch.

We get what she was trying to do here but it didn’t quite work out the way she thought it would. Voting does not make someone a person. But A for effort and stuff, it took a lot to come up with something this absolutely ridiculous.

The thread itself took off though and before she knew it, Mattie became the butt of her own edgy joke.

Talk about bloat.

Party of science.

Love that.

Heh.

Trending

Clearly.

Dude, right? Especially during the summer months?

She tried. The issue with her tweet though is the sarcasm failed.

Just doing her part.

Maybe we should rethink this …

Now, Mattie and her supporters tried to pretend that people thought she was serious and that THEY were the dumb ones …

But most people knew it was a joke.

They just also knew it’s a dumb joke.

*shrug*

Truth.

*sigh*

The lengths some people will go to in order to dehumanize the unborn are insane.

Sorta like the original tweet that spawned this thread.

Related:

‘Well, DICK …’ Juanita Broaddrick drops Dick Durbin for using #MeToo to smear Kavanaugh and WHOA NELLY

How do you say BATSH*T in Russian? Eric Garland makes CRAZY-PANTS claim about Twitchy (he’s onto us LOL!)

No great MYSTERY! THIS is how Grassley had the letter that was signed by 65 women vouching for Kavanaugh

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: fetusesGlamourMattie KahnthreadtwitterVoting