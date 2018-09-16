TFW you see a tweet from super-secret sleuth Eric Garland claiming your site is funded by Russians and you can’t stop laughing or looking up how to curse at him in Russian through Google translate.

Look, this editor has never claimed to be overly mature.

Gosh, we do make fun of him here and there (it’s hard not to), but c’mon dude, this is whack even for him.

When you've got the exact same syntax and phrases as the English-language outlet for the Russian Mob, I'd consult FARA statutes. pic.twitter.com/JZlX5YOpJE — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) September 15, 2018

Huh?

Like, how do so many stories get placed simultaneously with the exact same lede? It's almost like you read Paul Manafort's letters to Ukraine's Yanukovych, and you think they have media networks established to get stories placed. For the Mob. Then, botnets to push 'em. pic.twitter.com/69ZN7j6IYV — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) September 15, 2018

Huh again?

Eric. Dude. You said something exceptionally stupid about Kanye on Twitter and lots of people who work at several outlets saw it. No conspiracy.

Imagine thinking you’re important enough for Russia to instruct media outlets to make fun of you … like we said, crazy-pants.

Twitchy, Federalist, Gizmodo/Univision (funded by sanctioned Russian Mob oligarch Vekselberg), RT. Or as Malcolm Nance calls them, Retweet. Quite a crew. Or, if you're a prosecutor, you might think RICO enterprise, hypothetically. — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) September 15, 2018

HE’S ONTO US! OH NO!

Y’all remember when Ron Perlman accused Twitchy of being Russians? Seriously, Eric must be hanging out with him because OMG LOL.

Like we told Ron, every month, Twitchy editors get together usually on a Tuesday night (because there’s not much on TV that night), drink Vodka, eat cookies, and watch Dr. Zhivago. Oh, and then we PLOT about how we can fun of Eric Garland … in Russian.

Maybe we should invite the Federalist folks to come over and hang?

Dude, right?!

What on earth? What's up with all the Russian conspiracy theories dude? — Grand Admiral Nick (@admiral_nick) September 16, 2018

Trump Derangement Syndrome is VERY real.

Have you ever thought about psychiatric help? You might look into it. pic.twitter.com/5VdA00iYJ0 — Charles-In-Charge (@Charlemagne0814) September 16, 2018

Careful, he’ll accuse you of being a Russian BOT.

