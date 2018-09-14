Poor Dianne Feinstein, she really made a fool of herself this time.

Perhaps she felt the need to compete with Cory Booker’s crazy or Kamala Harris’ willingness to doctor footage … but really all this secret Kavanaugh letter has done is make her look like a desperate fool.

Democrats aren’t doing themselves any favors.

Kimberley Strassel just needed three tweets to take Dianne and her little letter apart.

1) On Feinstein's referral of a letter with an accusation against Kavanaugh to the FBI:

–This is impt enough to be sent to FBI, but not impt enough to have been raised before now? Can't be both. NYT reports she got the letter this summer. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 13, 2018

This has already fallen apart big time, but it’s fun seeing it taken apart in black and white this way.

2)

–similarly, this is impt enough to be sent to FBI, but never shared with a single Republican charged with advice and consent?

–Feinstein statement explicitly acknowledges that the accuser did not want to take this further. So why is it with the FBI? — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 13, 2018

Because they’re DESPERATE.

3)

–timing here cannot be ignored. Coming only after Democrats were unable to further stall a vote.

–and just to be clear, Ds and media are now using a secret letter with a secret accusation from a secret person, to try to take down Kavanaugh. Scary. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 13, 2018

Timing is everything.

This is not only a last-ditch attempt to stall the vote until after the midterms, but it’s also campaign fodder for Democrats who are running. They can claim how hard they fought against the evil liar Kavanaugh, and their base will eat it up.

Even if it was the nothing-burger that we’ve seen it to be.

A Late Hit on Kavanaugh: A bad confirmation gets worse for Sen. Dianne Feinstein. https://t.co/AKszoapVak via @WSJOpinion — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 14, 2018

Democrats.

