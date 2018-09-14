As Twitchy reported earlier, the New York Times wrote a rather silly and obviously biased hit piece on Nikki Haley and her residence.

In particular picking at the curtains.

Yes, curtains. We know.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it. Well, we did make fun of it but we didn’t actually write an entire article pretending that these evil curtains are somehow political in nature. Jake Tapper wrote a thread about the FACTS around the curtains … and that this was necessary at all says so much about how ridiculous the times are that we live in.

Read.

Well before the 2016 election.

Trending

Standard operating procedure.

Who knew?

So basically nothing to make political.

Got it.

Bottom line, NYT wrote a hit piece and hoped no one would read any further than the headline.

Dude, when CNN is fact-checking you?

HA!

Because it wasn’t about the curtains, it was about the narrative.

Yeah, thanks Jake!

