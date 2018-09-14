As Twitchy reported earlier, the New York Times wrote a rather silly and obviously biased hit piece on Nikki Haley and her residence.

In particular picking at the curtains.

Yes, curtains. We know.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it. Well, we did make fun of it but we didn’t actually write an entire article pretending that these evil curtains are somehow political in nature. Jake Tapper wrote a thread about the FACTS around the curtains … and that this was necessary at all says so much about how ridiculous the times are that we live in.

Read.

1/ A word on the false meme bopping around about @nikkihaley’s $52,701 curtains. NYT story notes in 6th paragraph, “A spokesman for Ms. Haley said plans to buy the curtains were made in 2016, during the Obama administration. Ms. Haley had no say in the purchase, he said.” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 14, 2018

2/ Elaborating, a source at the US Mission to the UN tells CNN: “It was decided, well before the election in 2016, that the US Ambassador’s residence would move from the Waldorf to its new location. The new location was unfurnished/unfinished…. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 14, 2018

Well before the 2016 election.

3/ The source continues: “In June of 2016 it was decided that the State Department's Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations would outfit the new residence (this is standard operating procedure for Ambassadors' residences across the globe.)… — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 14, 2018

Standard operating procedure.

Who knew?

4/ ”In July of 2016 the first site visit was complete and the designer from OBO chose and ordered the curtains shortly thereafter (summer 2016). Also SOP OBO does not personalize residences to individual Ambassador's tastes…. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 14, 2018

5/ So this was done under @BarackObama and @SamanthaJPower? “This isn't about blaming Obama/Power,” the source says. “It's SOP for outfitting Ambassadors' Residences. The outfitting of the USUN residence just happened to start in 2016… — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 14, 2018

So basically nothing to make political.

Got it.

6/ Bottom line, per source: “Amb. Haley had no choice in the location of the residence or what curtains were picked out that summer.” -fin- — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 14, 2018

Bottom line, NYT wrote a hit piece and hoped no one would read any further than the headline.

Dude, when CNN is fact-checking you?

– NYT was incredibly dishonest to publish that smear headline against Haley – The government should not be spending that much money on curtains or rent for public officials – Even though Haley’s rent is half that of UN under Obama (138k to 58k) she should volunteer to downsize — M0ser (@TM0s41) September 14, 2018

CC: @tedlieu — I’ll take that to go please (@MrJonnyCab) September 14, 2018

HA!

thats what i got from the article, was confused why they kept calling them haley's curtains throughout the entire article could have said the residence's curtains or something along those lines? — Elana Lip (@LipSchtick12) September 14, 2018

Because it wasn’t about the curtains, it was about the narrative.

Thanks Jake! — James (@jameslee203) September 14, 2018

Yeah, thanks Jake!

