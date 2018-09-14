Wanna see proof of the bias on Twitter against Conservatives that Jack keeps insisting doesn’t exist?

This tweet has been over for two days, another violent attack on Dana Loesch …

As an older woman, I should never condone physical violence….. But Dana Loesch needs the shit beat out of her. By her husband. On video. — Lucy (@JimsExwife) September 13, 2018

Full transparency, it was this tweet that inspired this editor to put together a support tweet for Dana that ended up with THOUSANDS of people sending Dana their love and support. Sure, this tweet is really gross (and still there), but it’s not that unique if you take a gander at Dana’s timeline at any point on any day.

Some people are just disgusting. *shrug*

James Woods has been very vocal about the bias on Twitter and he came out SWINGING in defense of Dana … look out, Jack.

Where are you, @jack, when this stuff is allowed on @Twitter and neither you nor @TwitterSupport do anything about it. I’m asking EVERY supporter of mine to flood @TwitterSupport about this tweet for violence against a woman. Let’s see what it takes for Twitter to DO SOMETHING! https://t.co/XFEKMciSrH — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 14, 2018

Let’s see what it takes for Twitter to DO SOMETHING!

Sadly, we wouldn’t hold our breath on this, James, but it’s a valiant effort.

I'm guessing that those 'SPECIAL' algorithms written by Twitter programmers won't catch any of these abuses James. Why? Because threatening a conservative isn't picked up by those 'special' algorithms. — Plano_Jim (@plano_jim) September 14, 2018

Awww, so it’s the algorithms that are biased, now it all makes sense.

Heh.

With all of the reports that @Twitter is suppressing conservative tweets, this woman is allowed to post such a violent sociopathic tweet? As an “older” woman, she should know better. @TwtterSupport: THIS is the kind of tweet that should NOT be allowed! 👎 — Mike White (@whitephoenix88) September 14, 2018

Well Over 5000 retweet’s on this subject alone and @jack & @TwitterSupport continuesto stay silent about this vile woman’s threat! #Disgusting — JT (@JAT1967) September 14, 2018

As far as we can tell no action has been taken with ‘Lucy.’

Yet.

If you look at her bio she seems to think trophy hunters should have their arms cut off.

Seems a tad … aggressive?

That doesn’t mean we stop calling them out.

Get ’em, James.

