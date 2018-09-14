For the last week as the country prepared for Hurricane Florence, the Left has used the possible catastrophic storm as just another talking point to slam the president. Because you know, like Bush, Trump has a weather machine and uses it to hurt minorities and women … or something.

They really believe this crap.

If you’re on Twitter you’ve seen nothing but the politicization of the storm by the same people who politicized Maria. As the storm GREW the narrative got nastier, with the Left claiming the only reason Trump cared about Florence was that it was hitting states full of white people. Again, you can’t make this up.

So it should come as no surprise that our favorite parody account, Sean Spicier, slapped the Left with their own ridiculous talking point about how powerful Trump is when it comes to the weather …

Hey guys! Just a reminder. Don’t forget to thank President Trump for turning down the intensity of Hurricane Florence right before landfall — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 13, 2018

*popcorn*

Hey, thanks Trump!

It always comes back to crowd size pic.twitter.com/04RhyQr5PB — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 14, 2018

Or some moron will think this parody account is really Sean.

Someone’s been playing Scrabble pic.twitter.com/un01TKrxEW — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 14, 2018

Even with a bunch of Q’s and X’s! Winning!

Looking through Spicier’s timeline there are also tweets about John Kerry …

Boy have I got some good news for you! pic.twitter.com/kW1zv4aLK2 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 13, 2018

LOLOLOLOL.

And another gem about Obama …

Tell me about it! Also…Obama’s a Democrat pic.twitter.com/3SOPm8cYfs — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 11, 2018

Repugs? Gosh, never heard THAT one before.

My IBS won’t let me eat curry pic.twitter.com/PwIELCmsM1 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 10, 2018

Curry. Yum.

And hey look, one from just a bit ago about Michael Avenatti …

I don’t hear anyone arguing Avenatti isn’t a creepy porn lawyer — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 14, 2018

Or that he isn’t a creepy scam artist with more than 50 state and federal legal complaints against his business dealings, including commercial lawsuits, breach of lease actions and warrants for unpaid taxes… — Airborne PPT Ranger™️ (@ABNPPTRanger) September 14, 2018

They try so hard.

Which means we get to keep laughing at them … hard.

