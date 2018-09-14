Earlier today, the Senate Judiciary released a letter in support of Kavanaugh signed by 65 different women vouching for his character.

65 women of bipartisan backgrounds who knew Judge Kavanaugh in high school: "For the entire time we have known Brett Kavanaugh, he has behaved honorably and treated women with respect" & has "stood out for his friendship, character, and integrity" #SCOTUS https://t.co/9dT54BC2qM pic.twitter.com/5QtcPfwjX5 — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) September 14, 2018

Now, the Democrats are painting their ability to have a letter ready this quickly as a bad thing, and that it somehow proves that they knew about the supposed allegations …

“A woman has said he raped her in high school.”

“This list of 65 women from his high school say he’s great.”

“Wait, why did you have that list?”

“No reason." — Cam Banks (@boymonster) September 14, 2018

See what we mean?

Another option is that Democrats have a pretty sad and specific playbook they tend to go by. If at first one smear doesn’t succeed, smear and smear again. They had to know eventually there would be some sort of gender-based attack on Kavanaugh’s character.

The idea that Democrats would launch some kind of gender-based attack on Kavanaugh was, in fact, entirely likely and predictable. So the idea the Senate GOP had a letter of 65 women vouching for him ready to go just does not strike me as suspicious. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 14, 2018

Not. At. All.

Especially when we’ve been watching them fall all over themselves for weeks trying to find ANY reason to stall the vote.

But the reality of the letter is really pretty simple.

Here’s How That Letter From 65 Women Supporting Brett Kavanaugh Came Together So Quickly https://t.co/QQ4wFTfCJT — Katherine Miller (@katherinemiller) September 14, 2018

From Buzzfeed:

A group of women who have known Brett Kavanaugh since his high school days decided on Thursday to put together the letter of support for him — a day after rumors of allegations against him first became public — one of the organizers of the letter told BuzzFeed News. “We need to rally around Brett,” Meghan McCaleb, one of the signatories, said she told people of the effort to support President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Continued …

McCaleb, who acknowledged that she is a close friend of Kavanaugh’s to this day and attended multiple days of his confirmation hearing, said the allegation is “really out of left field” and is “nothing like the Brett that we know. At all.” When the initial reporting came out, she said, a “group effort” began to put together a letter supporting Kavanaugh and attesting that, “For the entire time we have known Brett Kavanaugh, he has behaved honorably and treated women with respect.” Another of the signatories, reached by BuzzFeed News, said she was contacted Thursday by McCaleb about the possibility of signing on to a letter attesting to Kavanaugh’s character. Megan Williams told BuzzFeed News that she was not aware of specific allegations against Kavanaugh when she signed the letter, but said, “I can’t even tell you how out of character” that would be and made clear that she stood behind the letter. “The guy’s a saint.”

So in other words, they came together to support Kavanaugh in a short amount of time, because when a friend is attacked in this way it’s what you do.

Sorry, Democrats, seems you’re projecting.

Again.

Related:

OWNED! Kimberley Strassel dismantles Feinstein and her conveniently timed Kavanaugh hit with just 3 tweets

WHOA! CNN fact-checking NYT? Jake Tapper’s thread on Nikki Haley and the infamous curtains is SPOT ON

‘DO SOMETHING’! James Woods defends Dana Loesch against VILE troll, calls Jack and Twitter OUT and DAMN