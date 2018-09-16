Senator Dick Durbin claims to have learned a lot from the #MeToo movement.

Sure he did.

Interesting how passive aggressive and sideways he’s being about Kavanaugh in this tweet, doncha think? Or would it be a subtweet?

Is that so?

Hrm.

So Dick is saying that we should respect and listen to victims of sexual assault regardless of the age of those involved and how long ago the alleged assault took place. That’s fascinating. We can think of at least one such victim who he and his entire party were more than happy to disrespect and ignore.

What was her name again?

Oh yeah, her.

And whoooooa nelly!

We’re going to guess he did NOT.

Right?

After all, he IS a Democrat.

