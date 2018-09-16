Senator Dick Durbin claims to have learned a lot from the #MeToo movement.

Sure he did.

Interesting how passive aggressive and sideways he’s being about Kavanaugh in this tweet, doncha think? Or would it be a subtweet?

If the #MeToo movement has taught us anything, it is that we must respect and listen to survivors of sexual assault, regardless of the age of those involved or when the alleged attack took place. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) September 15, 2018

Is that so?

Hrm.

So Dick is saying that we should respect and listen to victims of sexual assault regardless of the age of those involved and how long ago the alleged assault took place. That’s fascinating. We can think of at least one such victim who he and his entire party were more than happy to disrespect and ignore.

What was her name again?

Well, Dick, do I have a story for you. Once upon a time Bill Clinton raped me. https://t.co/RmkePhqIVF — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 16, 2018

Oh yeah, her.

And whoooooa nelly!

Did @SenatorDurbin ask about your experience at the 2016 debate? pic.twitter.com/elwIC9LVeJ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 16, 2018

We’re going to guess he did NOT.

How about that Dick! — Jim B (@bjimb2) September 16, 2018

I don’t think @SenatorDurbin wants to hear that truth. That’s WAY outside the boundaries of his preferred narrative. — Mark Stanton Palmer (@HogHip1) September 16, 2018

Right?

After all, he IS a Democrat.

lated:

How do you say BATSH*T in Russian? Eric Garland makes CRAZY-PANTS claim about Twitchy (he’s onto us LOL!)

No great MYSTERY! THIS is how Grassley had the letter that was signed by 65 women vouching for Kavanaugh

OWNED! Kimberley Strassel dismantles Feinstein and her conveniently timed Kavanaugh hit with just 3 tweets