We’re not entirely sure why Samantha Bee writer, Ashley Nicole Black, thought to admit she couldn’t find 65 people she went to high school with was somehow a dig at Kavanaugh but hey, whatever floats her boat.

I couldn’t find 65 people I went to high school with if you gave me 10 years and the resources of the FBI. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) September 14, 2018

This is more a reflection on her than Kavanaugh.

Has she never been to a high school reunion?

Is she not on Facebook?

We get it, like everyone else on the Left she is pushing the narrative that somehow Kavanaugh is bad because 65 women spoke up for and defended his character but c’mon.

Bet you can find 65 kids with cancer that you could call a Nazi for their haircut. https://t.co/2MELwtXKhk — Smittie™ GED (Hons), BS (D-) (@smittie61984) September 16, 2018

Unsubstantiated, anonymous allegations are all it takes to end a career? What if you were the target? — Carl Gustav, President of Whataboutism, Inc. (@CaptYonah) September 15, 2018

He didn't find them. They found him. — marnes (@marnes) September 16, 2018

They keep missing that point.

This might be more of a statement about yourself than it is proof of anything else. Just saying. — Quantum Flux (@QuantumFlux1964) September 16, 2018

See, that’s what we said.

They’re called reunions, genius. They happen every 5 or 10 years. 🙄 — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) September 16, 2018

Quiet you, with your reunion privilege.

I'm sorry you don't have friends. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) September 15, 2018

Sounds like a personal problem to me… — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) September 16, 2018

Ding ding ding.

