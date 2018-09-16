We’re not entirely sure why Samantha Bee writer, Ashley Nicole Black, thought to admit she couldn’t find 65 people she went to high school with was somehow a dig at Kavanaugh but hey, whatever floats her boat.

This is more a reflection on her than Kavanaugh.

Has she never been to a high school reunion?

Is she not on Facebook?

We get it, like everyone else on the Left she is pushing the narrative that somehow Kavanaugh is bad because 65 women spoke up for and defended his character but c’mon.

Trending

They keep missing that point.

See, that’s what we said.

Quiet you, with your reunion privilege.

Ding ding ding.

Related:

Bless her HEART! Femzilla Jessica Valenti’s absurd SLAM on Kavanaugh BLOWS UP in her face

Worst take EVER! Glamour editor becomes butt of her own LAME joke about fetuses voting in HILARIOUS thread

‘Well, DICK …’ Juanita Broaddrick drops Dick Durbin for using #MeToo to smear Kavanaugh and WHOA NELLY

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ashley Nicole BlackKavanaughSamantha Bee