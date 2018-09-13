It would appear the Left has moved their focus from claiming Kavanaugh will literally KILL ALL THE WOMEN to his totally supporting those performing elective surgery on people with disabilities without their consent.

Look at this nonsense.

Brett Kavanaugh said it was OK to perform elective surgery on people with disabilities without their consent pic.twitter.com/qtz42Nk18J — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 11, 2018

So let’s recap, shall we? According to our friends on the Left, Kavanaugh will literally kill everyone because he understands Obamacare isn’t Constitutional, then he’ll literally kill all women again even though he’s said Roe is settled law, and NOW he’s supporting evil elective surgery on people with disabilities without their consent.

Man.

When the Left goes to smear someone they don’t play.

This is truly disgusting.

I don't even know what to say here. What do people think the law should be? That doctors need to get consent from individuals who are fundamentally incapable of providing it? All 50 states follow the framework Kavanaugh laid out. They'd be insane not to. https://t.co/xTQ6Pf8usz — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 13, 2018

Oh.

Gosh, who’da thunk?

The rejoinder here is, "well, SOME disabled people can make decisions for themselves." That's probably true. But Kavanaugh's ruling was about individuals who, I quote, "never had the mental capacity to make medical decisions for themselves." — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 13, 2018

The Left always seems to conveniently leave out these little tidbits.

I suspect NowThis is preying on people's ignorance of what "elective surgery" is. Unless you're dying *right now,* it's elective surgery. It's not like we're just talking about plastic surgery here. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 13, 2018

That. ^

Of course, the video had the ‘impact’ NowThis was looking for … look at this crazy.

That – folks, is code for sterilization of disabled people. That's a tenet of a 1940s political movement — I recall it existed but was thrown on the ash-heap of history — rhymed with 'Brett Kavanaugh's a goddamned Nazi'. — Citizen Zero (@DipswitchDan) September 12, 2018

Sigh.

So he is in favor of forced abortion when it is someone with an intellectual disability, but not someone who doesn't and had a legal right to one? — Jen Coleslaw (@jencoleslaw) September 11, 2018

Huh?

they're getting him in the sit to Purge. Eliminating women child minorities elderly& the disabled. People they feel doesn't deserve money or aid. Only greed In help themselves. WAKE UP — Big Yummy Worldwide (@liltreece) September 12, 2018

We. Can’t. Even.

Wait A Minute!!! You Mean To Tell Me The Guy Who Was Calling Birth Control "Abortion Inducing Drugs" Ruled It Ok To Perform Abortions On Disabled People Without Their Consent?!? So Now They Believe It Is Just A Clump Of Cells Because Those Cells Were In A Disabled Woman?!? — The Snow Queen (@MsLuvlee717) September 12, 2018

We’ve gotta give the Left this much, they are EXPERTS at deliberately misinforming and terrifying their base.

I can’t even find words to describe how much I despise this man. — madz (@madzez_b) September 11, 2018

Kavanaugh and the GOP supporting him are so dangerous. I can’t believe this is happening. How does it get more horrifying each day? — Susan wagers (@susan_wagers) September 12, 2018

The stupid, it burns.

Sigh. "The meme presented an over-simplified representation of a complicated legal case and misstated Kavanaugh’s role in it." https://t.co/jGe3jb2YBt — Ian Essling (@ianessling) September 12, 2018

From Snopes:

The meme presented an over-simplified representation of a complicated legal case and misstated Kavanaugh’s role in it. In 2007, Kavanaugh was part of a three-judge panel that overturned a district court injunction blocking Washington, D.C.’s Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities Administration (MRDDA) from authorizing elective medical procedures on patients who were certified to be intellectually incapacitated without first making a documented effort to ascertain those patients’ wishes. (The agency’s name has since been changed to Department of Disability Services.)

Oops.

