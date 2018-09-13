Jimmy Fallon is a coward.

And water is wet.

But c’mon, canceling Norm MacDonald’s appearance on his show because of comments Norm made about his own friends?

Rob Schneider’s tweet to Jimmy is pretty damn good:

DearJimmyFallon

Your cancelling @normmacdonald appearance on your show was cowardly! I will never again go on your show unless I’m promoting — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 12, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA.

did they let you in @TheAcademy yet Rob — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) September 12, 2018

Right?

Genius.

We need more Rob Schneiders in the world. — Patrick Courrielche 🇺🇸 (@courrielche) September 12, 2018

Yes. Yes, we do.

Norm is one of the funniest people alive. Him appearing, would have been one of the few times I would actually want to watch. — Robert M. Hanicak (@Rmjh2377) September 12, 2018

Norm is absolutely hilarious – huge mistake there, Jimmy.

Its because Jimmy isn't one of us any more — Austin Wilson (@austin14201) September 12, 2018

Austin here is a standup comedian and his point is valid.

It’s really at the center of this whole debacle, Jimmy is no longer one of them.

Norm is.

ya know, I wouldn’t have watched the Norm show had it not been for all the negative feedback from jimmy and Kathy and all the other idiots. Glad I did — Blindeyetotruth (@blindeyestotrut) September 12, 2018

No better marketing than some sap virtue signaling on steroids.

Then, of course, the Resistance with ZERO sense of humor showed up and poopooed the entire thread.

Buzzkills.

You're still relevant in Hollywood? I thought you were done. — FroyoRoyal (@Rosenberg078) September 12, 2018

Sigh. Siiiiiiigh.

Who are you again?? — Mike "Fuck off all MAGA Morons & Q" Regan (@mregan1002) September 12, 2018

Says the guy commenting on Rob’s tweet.

K.

@RobSchneider was being tongue in cheek. I laughed at his tweet. — Lucas Wint (@lucas_wint) September 12, 2018

That. ^

Ultimately Rob summed things up nicely:

Society today is a real life version of this scene from “Life of Brian!” STONE HIM! https://t.co/cHsMsC6h3H — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 12, 2018

‘He’s NOT the Messiah, he’s a naughty, naughty boy’!

Gold star for the Python reference.

Editor’s note: Ok, this editor wrote before coffee and had the wrong Jimmy. Corrected. 🙂

